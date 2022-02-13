This is how I manage my shopping list in Reminders without touching the iPhone at all

The typical shopping list to go to the supermarket it’s something we all have. And if you are one of those who has already left behind the pieces of paper to write it down, surely you have it written down on your iPhone. There are countless ways to do it and more than one specific application for it.

I also have this shopping list on my iPhone and I modify it several times daily, but what if I told you that I don’t use the iPhone to do it? Thanks to the integration of all Apple devices and systems, it is possible.

Leave the iPhone in your pocket when you go to the supermarket

Apple has said it a few times, and in a world of hyperstimulation it is increasingly important: the best technology is the one that does what you ask it to do without being noticed. And in this specific case of the shopping list, it is easily achieved if you have all the (pun intended) ingredients.

What I do is have a list called ‘Purchase’ in the Reminders app, manipulable from any Apple device. To add items to that list, just say “Hey Siri, add tomato to the shopping list.” A pair of HomePod mini speakers capable of picking up the order from any corner of my house adds that ingredient to the list, without further ado.

The good thing about this is that I can add items to the shopping list just at the moment when I realize that I need to buy them, avoiding the thought of “well, I’ll write it down later” and completely forgetting about it. Just mentioning it already points it out.

At the supermarket I don’t have to take my iPhone out of my pocket at all: on my Apple Watch I have a shortcut to the list from which I can quickly access, something especially useful when I have to go picking things up and dragging the shopping cart. In the clock itself I can cross out each thing I add.

The list is on the iPhone, but I don’t have to use it at all to be able to add and cross off items on the list. And best of all: it is synchronized in iCloud, it keeps the history of things purchased (or you can delete it if you want) and you don’t have to pay any subscription for it.

Pictures | tobben63