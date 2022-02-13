This is how the ‘Tinder scammer’, Simon Leviev, reacted to the Netflix documentary | People | Entertainment

The documentary The Tinder scammer remains a global hit for Netflix. In Ecuador it is located in the position 4 of the contents with the most reproductions.

This production, released on February 2, narrates the frauds and scams of simon leiev to afford a life of luxury through “loans” from women he knew through apps of Tinder dates, who ended up bankrupt. At the end of this production, it is narrated that the producers asked the dark protagonist of these events to tell his side of the story, to which he refused and threatened to sue them.

Now, surely looking at the success of this 1 hour and 54 minute long video, Simon Leviev, an Israeli citizen who was born 33 years ago as Shimon Hayut, has announced that he will narrate what really happened, since he has allegedly been unfairly accused.

“I will share my side of the story in the coming days, when I have found the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the parties involved and to myself. Until then, keep an open mind and heart.” post on Instagram, as published by various media, such as Independent, Insider, yahoo Y cosmopolitan.

“If I were a fraud, why would I act on Netflix?” Said the text in an Instagram story shared with his followers. “I mean they should have arrested me when we were still filming. It’s about time the ladies start telling the truth”. He continued, “If you can’t give them the world they want, they’ll make yours hell. I will address everyone on Friday. Stay tuned and tag others.”

However, Instagram has already deleted those accounts. In another story of that social network observed by Insider Before his deletion, Hayut added: “Say my name #simontruth” (#simontruth).

Given this, yesterday, Thursday, Simon created another account: @siimon_leviiev_oficial, which already exceeds 4,000 followers. There he published a post with black background that says: “Attention. I’m tired of all. The best thing is that you know the truth. In 24 hours I will make this account private and spread the truth. No more @Netflix”.

The film features testimonials from Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte, who, according to the same documentary, are still paying the debts they incurred after meeting Leviev. In 2019, he was sentenced to fifteen months in prison, of which he served five, after which he would have returned to his life of luxury and beautiful women.

The documentary The Tinder scammer took the name of multimedia report published by the leading Norwegian newspaper GVto which Cecilie told her story when she realized that she had been scammed by who she considered the future father of her children. (I)