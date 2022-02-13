This is what Fiona looks like, the DAUGHTER of the late Eduardo Palomo, who follows in his footsteps in acting: PHOTOS

One of the most beloved actors on television was Edward Palomowho left a huge void that November 6, 2003.

The actor was married to Carina Rico with whom he had two children, Fiona and Luca, who are getting involved in the artistic medium.

To follow in his father’s footsteps, Fiona made her debut as an actress in her first film “What a father!“ beside Mauricio Ochmann. “Yes [fue mi debut]. Very exciting to see her on the big screen, “she said in”First hand”.

Also, the young promise of 23 years has surprised the public by the great resemblance he has with the late actor and it is causing a great sensation.

Fiona inherited the eyes so characteristic of Eduardo, as well as his smile and charisma that highlighted the actor so much.

“It’s very nice because all the people who talk to me about [mi padre] they always have something nice to say; So, it’s like continuing to learn from him and get to know him through people who say very nice things, “she said.

Palomo’s daughter assured that has more projects in the pipeline to continue taking off his career: “I have another movie and things are going there, very beautiful”.

Although the recent film was his debut in the cinema, he had already made important participations for television What

“Control Z” and “Gossip Girl Acapulco”.

The young woman’s career is rising at a good pace, because on her Instagram account she already has more than half a million followers and we have no doubt that she will reach such a high point to continue with the legacy of Eduardo Palomo.

