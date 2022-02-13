To take note: New York University is teaching a course on Taylor Swift

Admin 30 mins ago News Leave a comment 15 Views

The Clive Davis Institute of New York University presented his first course on the successful artist Taylor Swift, one of the greatest pop figures who has a massive number of fans. This course It started on January 26 and will last until March 9.

Brittany Spanos, from Rolling Stone magazine, will be in charge of teaching the course on the singer. It will cover Swift’s evolution from her childhood to her musical explosion, her legacy in the pop and country music genres, plus an analysis of contemporary popular music.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The Gilded Age: the rivalry between New York socialites that inspired the series

And the people who did not have that card? They were the new rich, including …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved