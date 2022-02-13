To take note: New York University is teaching a course on Taylor Swift

The Clive Davis Institute of New York University presented his first course on the successful artist Taylor Swift, one of the greatest pop figures who has a massive number of fans. This course It started on January 26 and will last until March 9.

Brittany Spanos, from Rolling Stone magazine, will be in charge of teaching the course on the singer. It will cover Swift’s evolution from her childhood to her musical explosion, her legacy in the pop and country music genres, plus an analysis of contemporary popular music.

Taylor Swift has a huge fan base

course details

As published by the well-known magazine Variety, the description of the course explains: “This course proposes to deconstruct both the attractiveness of Taylor Swift through detailed readings of her music and public discourse in relation to her own growth as an artist and celebrity.”

He added: “Through readings, lectures, and more, the class delves into analyzes of the culture and politics of adolescence in pop music, fandom, media studies, whiteness, and power in relation to their youth. image . We will also consider issues such as copyright and property rights, American nationalism, and the continuing impact of social media in the pop music industry.

“For me, the class was a no-brainer when Brittany first suggested it. She is a fan of Taylor, but she also understands how to culturally contextualize her and get students to think more deeply about her and her music through the lens of gender, feminism, race, and class,” said Jason King.

As is known, the singer was invited to participate in the coursebut the University is still waiting for a response, which it’s still pending.

Lately, Taylor Swift is standing out for having a low profile, although recently he had a controversy that seems to be taken from a fictional movie. The artist Damon Albarn tried to discredit her work, the artist decided to go to the crossroads and both were trending on Twitter. It all started when in an interview the leader of Blur and Gorillaz I affirm that the singer does not write her own songsnot valuing that she is the co-author of her lyrics.

“I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different from writing. I’m not throwing hate at anyone, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. It doesn’t mean that the result can’t be really good and some of the best singers come out: Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When she sings, I have to close my eyes and just be there. I guess I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

After these statements, the singer decided to defend herself on Twitter, to which the artist responded by retracing his steps, apologizing and claiming that it had been clickbait victim.

Boric took sides in the Swift-Albarn fight

Likewise, the strangest thing about all this was that the recently elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, supported the artist through his social networks. The president of the neighboring country told him: “Don’t take seriously the guys who need to insult or lie to get attention.” This action represents a curiosity that was already known, and that is that the highest president of the country is confessed follower of the singer for many years.