Tottenham vs Wolves (0-2): Raúl Jiménez scored in victory | VIDEO

After the painful defeat before him Arsenal in the middle of the week, wolverhampton returned to victory road and before another rival in the fight for European positions he managed to get the three pointswith goal included by Raúl Jiménez.

The mexican striker was the in charge from open bookmark in triumph 2-0 about him Tottenham in London, and was the main actor in the victory of the Wolves, who remain in seventh position in the general table with 37 unitsthree of UEFA Europe League.

Jimenez settled a move to the minute eight, after two good saves from the rival goalkeeper. The second came out with a rebound towards Raúl, who lowered the chest ball and with the right leg placed it far from the hands of goalkeeper.

The spurs they had the possession of the ballbut nevertheless, they couldn’t project it on the scoreboardand before they could get the Wolves into trouble, the second fell both when the 20 minutes.

leander dendocker was in charge of increase the lead at minute 18. And although there was time to try to shorten the score, the game against the visitors’ defense was perfect for take the victory this Sunday.

with his goal of today the attacker from Hidalgo came to five points, and his club continues in the Fight for getting into european competitions. With 37 points is to three from Manchester United, which is currently in the UEFA Europa League (by goal difference), and the same three from West Ham, which is in places of Champions League.