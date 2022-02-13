Two key indicators call into question the strength of the current cryptocurrency market rally

Analyzing the aggregate performance of the cryptocurrency market in the last 7 days, investors might get the impression that total market capitalization grew just 4% to $2.03 trillion, but this data is greatly affected by the top 5 coins, among which are two stablecoins.

Excluding Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and stablecoins, reflects a 9.3% increase in market capitalization, up to $418 billion, up from $382 billion on February 4. This explains why many of the top 80 altcoins are up 25% or more, while very few are negative returns.

Winners and losers among the top 80 coins. Source: Nomics

Gala Games (GALA) announced on February 9 a partnership with world-renowned hip-hop star Snoop Dogg to release his new album and an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) campaign., for its acronym in English). Gala Games also has plans to support additional content such as access to movies, comics, and more in the future.

Theta Network (THETA), a decentralized video-sharing platform, was powered by a grant from Theta Labs to Replay, a Web3 content tracking and payment protocol for content owners. According to the statement, Replay’s end-to-end solution will enable Theta users to be fairly rewarded for their contributions.

XRP also rose after Ripple was granted permission for a “fair notice defense” with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).. The decision refers to the ongoing court case in which the SEC alleged that Ripple was selling XRP as illegal securities.

On the other hand, among the worst performers are the Arweave (AR) and Dfinity (ICP) decentralized storage protocols. Meanwhile, Cosmos (ATOM) saw the total value locked in the CosmosHub smart contract drop 82% to $1.2 million.

By last, Solana (SOL) continued to reflect negative sentiment directly related to the Wormhole token bridge smart contract. which suffered an exploit on February 2. The hack of wrapped Ethereum for 321 million dollars has been the biggest loss so far in 2022.

Tether Premium Reflects Low Retail Demand

Tether (USDT) premium on OKEx measures the difference between China-based peer-to-peer (P2P) trades and the official US dollar currency. Excessive retail demand for crypto tends to push the gauge above fair value, or 100%. On the other hand, bear markets are likely to flood Tether’s market supply, causing a discount of 4% or more.

Tether (USDT) peer-to-peer vs. USD/CNY. Source: OKX

The metric currently reads 99.5%, which is neutral, but the gap has been closing over the last 6 weeks.. This indicates that retail demand is recovering and is a positive reading considering that the total cryptocurrency capitalization is still 35% below the all-time high of $3 trillion.

Futures markets confirm lack of “euphoria”

Perpetual contracts, also known as reverse swaps, have an implied rate that is typically charged every eight hours. They are established to avoid exchange risk imbalances.

A positive funding rate indicates that longs (buyers) require more leverage. However, the opposite situation occurs when shorts (sellers) demand more leverage, and this causes the funding rate to turn negative.

Perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate on Feb 11. Source: Coinglass

As shown above, the eight-hour rate is zero or slightly negative in most cases. This data indicates balanced demand for leverage by longs (buyers) and shorts (sellers).. If there had been a relevant risk appetite on the part of either of the two sides, the rate would be above 0.05%, equivalent to 1% weekly.

Perpetual futures are the derivatives of choice for retail traders because their price tends to follow regular spot markets.. Tether premium and funding rate are neutral to bearish despite 4% weekly gain, but keep in mind that cryptocurrencies have recently faced a 50% drop, which means these indicators they are somewhat biased.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. All investment and trading involves risk. You must conduct your own research when making a decision.

Keep reading: