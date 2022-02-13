Valieva’s doping in the spotlight in Beijing

With her doping case still in limbo, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva broke down in tears after an emotional training session at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

The 15-year-old’s status in Beijing remains unclear following her positive doping test for a banned substance. She won the gold medal in the team event five days ago and is scheduled to compete in the women’s event which starts on Tuesday.

She would be the favorite for another gold medal if she is not banned from competing while her case is investigated.

In practice on Saturday, Valieva fell while executing a triple axel, a jump that doesn’t usually give her trouble, while reviewing her short program. She then nailed two combinations, a triple twist-triple toe loop and a triple lutz-triple toe loop before heading to the barriers and giving her trainer, Eteri Tutberidze, an emotional hug.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had confirmed earlier in the day that it had received appeals from both the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency against Valieva’s right to compete. The skater received a temporary ban from the Russian anti-doping agency that was quickly lifted.

The IOC said on Saturday it wants the dispute resolved as soon as possible, but it is unclear when the CAS, which has two special Olympic courts operating in Beijing, will rule.

“It was a sign that we want this to be resolved as quickly as possible,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams, asked about the body’s involvement in an appeal that would normally go to WADA.

“Strictly speaking, we didn’t have to do it,” Adams added during his daily news conference. “But this has a huge impact on the Olympic Games here in Beijing and we thought it was important that we were involved in the process.”

The legal process is unusually urgent due to the unprecedented sequence of events and Valieva’s status as a minor, which protects her under the anti-doping code.

Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug for angina pectoris banned in sports, in a sample taken on December 25 in St. Petersburg, where she won the Russian national championship.

The sample was the responsibility of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, RUSADA. It was sent to a WADA-approved laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden, for analysis.

On Monday, hours after Valieva’s performance helped the Russian team win gold in the competition, the Stockholm laboratory notified RUSADA of the positive. It was unclear whether the delay was due to holidays in both Russia and Sweden, or to a spike in coronavirus cases in Stockholm in January.