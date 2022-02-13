Varona is already legally a Rooster – Escambray

The boy made the grade in the official list of 32 Roosters players. (Photo: Vicente Brito/Escambray)









That of the Havana-Spirituano baseball player Alexis Miguel Varona Núñez is the most recent of the cases that burst on the networks, as another of the paradoxes that Cuban baseball faces.

Luckily, what took almost eight months to solve, was solved in hours, after it came to light. He left, however, enormous lessons on how to deal with an issue that should not have reached such a degree of slowness and bureaucracy.

I tell you. The boy made his grade on the official roster of 32 Roosters players in the current National Series, but, although he had a suit, number (4) and desire, he had not been able to play because of a migratory limbo. And although he is not the only one who has not yet gone on the field, the fact of being repatriated turned the topic into virtual field talk. Escambray entered the real field and cleared unknowns.

The man from the capital arrived in Sancti Spíritus when manager Eriel Sánchez saw him while he was preparing the Cuba U-23 team for the First Junior Pan American Games in Colombia: “I was in the pre-selection for Industriales, I knew that he had been the fourth batter in Cuban teams in lower categories. I saw his qualities, he plays infield, the outfield, he’s young, he looks good with the ball, he wants to play and those things can be used in the team, I spoke with Guillermo Carmona and he told me: ‘You can take him with no problems’”.

Varona, for her part, did not think twice. “Eriel told me that here I would play, I did not come for a year or two, but for as long as Sancti Spíritus wants”. He did the preparation with the Roosters and because of his performance he earned a place among the infielders, but he has not set foot on the clay.

It so happens that the boy was in the Dominican Republic for four years, after the dream of reaching the Major Leagues, as has happened to dozens of Cuban baseball players: “There the emigrants, plus the baseball players, spend a lot of work on the subject of signing, people tell you that there is a team and everything is fine, but then they ask for money and more money and they cut you off, they screwed up my future, so I came back because, young as I am, to stay there doing nothing…; I came here, many Cubans there are abandoned.”

And he returned, in accordance with the current provisions of Cuban baseball that allow this type of reintegration, but the other game began: “I arrived in November 2020, from that time until June 16, 2021, I appeared several times at the Office of Immigration of the municipality of Cerro, in Havana, but I could not present the papers because everything was stopped due to the pandemic, but that day in June I did hand them in, I was the first in Havana to do so, they told me that the procedures took six months to a year.”

Varona is not illegal in Cuba. As is the case with every citizen who requests repatriation, he has a document that identifies him in that process: “With that you can do whatever you want in the country, it is what represents you, even to get the errands out of the notebook I went with that paper and they gave them to me and told me that they would give them to me as long as the card came out”.

He could do whatever he wanted, even vote, but not play ball. It sounds bureaucratic and contradictory, but let’s continue. According to manager Eriel Sánchez: “We presented it before the team of 40 was made to the National Commission. In the congress I presented the case with the document, they told me: ‘You can have him in the team, but you can’t put him to play until the repatriation process is finished’”.

Nelson Ventura, Provincial Commissioner of Baseball, confirms this management: “Together with the Provincial Directorate of Sports, we did what was established, we prepared the document requested by the National Commission as the authorities of the province agree. In the congress we were told that these cases should be left in the reserve, there were about 13 in the country and they have been resolved. The immigration process does not depend on the province because he has an address in Havana, we did what was within our reach.”

Until last Wednesday, when Escambray investigated, there had been no solution and, in the commissioner’s opinion, they included him in the team “because we thought the document would come out faster, because when the case of Yankiel Mauris from Sancti Spiritus did not last three months ”.

Without a card he could neither play ball nor get paid for it during all those months, because, according to the investigation, without a card the contract cannot be made, even though he is on the payroll. Already, according to statements made this Friday morning by Laidalí Santana, provincial director of Sports, the young man can charge, like all athletes.

Read the novel, let’s go to the advances of the next chapter. Varona’s is not one of the cases, as it has focused on the networks, which has not been helped. I agree with the provincial commissioner: “If we didn’t want him here, we wouldn’t have put him on the team.” In other words, Sancti Spíritus has had the intention that he play and sheltered in its ranks a young talent that perhaps was out of the National Series, since Industriales did not take him into their ranks, and then we would talk about something else.

What it is about is to review the procedures in tune with the times. If Cuban baseball opens up the grounds even to those who have played in the Major Leagues without so much paperwork, how can we not evaluate these bureaucratic obstacles that can be resolved with a click, a conversation or a call, as it seems has been done now, if we have Bear in mind that, in hours, they untied a knot of months?

The best thing would be for the procedures to be completed, for him and for others, as established by the legal provisions “Up to 90 days, counted from the day the request is made,” as it appears on the Cubatramite.com site.

The other: while the migratory limbo lasts, too long for these digitized times, the processing document, which gives you the right to join teams, stay in hotels, vote and even buy with the Supply Book, how does it not allow something less complicated how to play, in this case, ball?

And something that transcends baseball. It is not about Varona, who may or may not solve part of the problems of the Roosters at the beginning; the matter is one of concepts, of changing procedures, minds and even positions if necessary. Because they are young people who, for whatever reasons, want to return to the country to play our ball in a context where emigration of baseball players and non-ball players is growing at a gallop; An Identity Card, a piece of paper, a signature, a procedure cannot make a difference when Cuba is in the middle and its arms are open to anyone who wants to return.