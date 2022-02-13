Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, February 13

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Emotions of all kinds invade your mood. In any case, you want to overcome what takes away your peace and makes you sad. Perfect time to decide to change and do what is necessary to overcome bad habits, dependencies and addictions. Your statement today: “My life is heading towards a better future.” Lucky numbers: 55, 28, 21.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

The moment cannot be better to talk and reach agreements with the couple or partners. In the month of love, express what you feel, show it with actions too. Connect with everyone you miss, who is in your mind and heart, who knows if they will come together again. Your statement today: “Trusted in the Divine Order.” Lucky numbers: 15, 39, 37.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Valentine’s Day gives you the opportunity to express your feelings to everyone you want to tell them how much you love them and how important they are in your life. You are more active than usual, busy, full of responsibilities and invitations to share love and friendship. Your statement today: “My partner is my reflection.” Lucky numbers: 3, 49, 11.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

The week opens with the moon above you. Doubts fill your head with unnecessary worries. Take care and don’t worry. They deal with issues as they arise. Suffering before time is exhausting. In love, expect a pleasant surprise, a gesture that will show you the interest that person has in you. Your affirmation today: “I decide to build a better future for myself today”. Lucky numbers: 39, 5, 16.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Day to give you a lot of love. If the person you want does not correspond to you, do not insist. Let love find you. On Valentine’s Day celebrate friendship, family and couple love if you are engaged. Celebrate life and blessings. Focus on the positive. Your statement today: “Nothing is permanent. Changes are good”. Lucky numbers: 5, 40, 31.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

This week of love and friendship highlights the need to connect with siblings or people who are more than family to you. You defend your position, earnings, your professional future. Nobody can play with the money you need to live. Your affirmation today: “Everything is possible and I make everything possible”. Lucky numbers: 1, 30, 44.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Pre-Valentine’s Day. Enjoy being filled with new emotions and hopes. What comes into your life right now will be a reward for everything you have fought for and sacrificed in your life. Remember, everything comes at the right time. Your affirmation today: “I open myself to receiving and giving love”. Lucky numbers: 8, 33, 48.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You become infected with positivism and learn to live life more relaxed. Avoid any gossip, comment or intrigue. Making judgments without knowing the truth will cause you a lot of trouble. Love turns you into a beast or a sweet kitty. Your affirmation today: “I always expect the best and in abundance.” Lucky numbers: 20, 30, 43.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Your leadership skills develop to give you power and recognition. Watch your diet, as you tend to gain weight easily. Control the consumption of chocolate. If you are in love, this is the time to start taking things more seriously and love. Your statement today: “I am God’s perfect creation.” Lucky numbers: 10, 1, 11.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Work takes up a lot of your time and you need to enjoy moments full of peace. If you are single, give yourself a gift of love. You are the most important thing that exists and you deserve to please yourself. Expect a promotion or better position in your professional career. Your statement today: “I am free to choose what is best for me.” Lucky numbers: 8, 45, 28.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You are very sensitive and highly spiritual in the week of love and friendship. Take advantage today and go for a walk. Contact with nature and all its creation fills you with positive energy. Invitations to events arrive to brighten up your week. Your affirmation today: “I live in the now, the present, leaving my past behind”. Lucky numbers: 9, 30, 25.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You have an enormous flow of love to share and help others, just what helps you clear karmas and pay for mistakes made in the past. The planets encourage you to travel, to discover new worlds and live new adventures. Your affirmation today: “I accept all change with optimism”. Lucky numbers: 4, 14, 44.