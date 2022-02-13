what Andro4all editors “splurge” on

Our purchases, exposed, our whims, in view of all. What technology do we spend our money on?

The best smartphones on the market are not cheap at all, buying them is an important decision, a great investment. The same happens with smartwatches, televisions or any other technological device.

We also go through all kinds of doubts, analyzing both our recommendations and the purchases we make. We have decided to tell you what we spend our money on, what we look for before buying a new device. This is how each of the Andro4all members invests their money.

Didac Dalmases

If I have to scratch my pocket for a cell phone, I know that I won’t do it for the camera. For better or for worse, I am a person who does not take too many photos, something that helps me to limit my budget a lot.

From there, where I don’t mind spending more is on mobiles that I know they will be kept updated frequently and for a good period of time. This is essential for me because since I take good care of my phones (I always use cases and screen protectors), if they are still working like the first day one or two years after buying them, I can easily resell them or give them to a family member who can continue using them.

Nor do I have any problem (and this is perhaps a bit ugly) spending money on mobile phones of certain brands. I know them, I like them and well, if I have to stretch myself a bit more… why not?

Christian Collado

I bought the Pixel 6Pro because I value camera experience and software. I don’t care so much that it doesn’t have the latest processor or the most powerful GPU, but I do care that it has the most versatile and “reliable” camera possible, and software that stays up to date for as long as possible. In addition, for my work I value that it is a Pixel to be able to test as soon as possible the new android versions.

Beatrice Alcantara

In my case, I wouldn’t spend a lot of money on a mobile phone, because I usually use the device for very basic tasks, such as chatting on WhatsApp, viewing social networks, browsing Google Chrome and watching the occasional series on Netflix. It is true that I do give special importance to the camera and fast charging, but currently it is not necessary to spend 600-700 euros to get a smartphone that meets the characteristics that I am looking for in these sections.

However, yes I would spend a good sum of money to buy a Smart TV. I really like spending my free time watching series and movies, so I attach special importance to doing it on a large, high-resolution TV that gives me access to the main streaming platforms, such as HBO Max or Disney+.

If I have to choose a manufacturer, this could be SamsungWell, I have been able to enjoy several of their Smart TVs and they don’t look bad at all. A model that would fit into my plans would be the 65-inch Samsung Q74A with 4K resolution, since it has everything I’m looking for and, in addition, it usually falls quite a bit in price on Amazon. I’d take one of those. huge deals to get me a big tv and, by the way, save me a few hundred euros.

David Freire

After trying different mid-range and high-end mobile models over the last year, I am very clear that if I have to scratch my pocket to buy a new smartphone I will do it for a device that has a good camerasince, although I don’t take many pictures with my mobile, I like that the few I do have good quality.

In addition to the camera, another aspect that I appreciate when spending more money on a terminal is that this stay up-to-date for two or three yearssince for me it is important to enjoy the news that the new versions of Android bring and to have the most recent security updates.

When it comes to spending money on a mobile, I have no predilection for any particular brandIn fact, I have had smartphones from a large number of manufacturers, but since I have a Google Pixel, I think it is worth paying more for a terminal in which both the hardware and the software are designed by the same brand.

Damian Garcia

I’ve always been quite an ‘early bird’ when it comes to technology, so I have to admit that I have spent a lot of money on smartphones and other gadgets since I started working. In any case, I have my priorities clear and to spend money on a smartphone the basic premises that I handle are the multimedia section and versatility, so I’ve always been a fan of the Galaxy Note family.

As you can imagine from what I have said, my next expense will surely go to renew my current Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which finally has a replacement and that surely soon change for a Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition, I also usually accompany my phones with good headphones because I could not live without music, so right now I have some Sony WF-1000XM4 that are among the best on the market and right now can be found at more attractive prices.

JuanMi Guirado

Before it hurt me to spend more than 300 euros on a mobile, but now I would not mind continuing to buy a good terminal for a cap of 600 euros. I have the OnePlus 6T since January 2019 and it was not a huge outlay because it compensated me for having stability, speed and constant updates to the system.

For my work, I need all these features and if I have to spend 500 or 600 euros on a smartphone I will do it because it pays off in the long run. If a cell phone like this lasts me 4 years, I would be paying about 150 euros/year, a small amount for everything a cell phone with these specifications can do for me and help me as it does in my work. My next smartphone, a high-end OnePlus without hesitation.

Michael Walls

I have spent a lot of money on a mobile, and I will do it again. During the last years I have been rotating between Google and Apple mobiles, I don’t mind making a big outlay if I know I’m going to get what I want. A top mobile, with a excellent display, spectacular cameras and above all, updates for many years.

I really like tinkering in general and a smartwatch is also one of my priorities. Therefore, if I had to think about a future purchase, in a future “whim”, the combination of mobile and smartwatch catches my attention. I look forward to the next iPhonewho knows what will happen…

