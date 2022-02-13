What is a mining pool and how does it work?

A mining pool is an entity that brings together a group of miners of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC). Through a Bitcoin mining pool, miners integrate their computing power, with the aim of obtaining the monetary reward for adding a block of new transactions to the blockchain, which is managed by an administrator.

Thanks to this union of forces and ASIC equipment, rewards are obtained in bitcoins (6.25 BTC plus transaction fees), which are then distributed among all those who participated with their processing power in the activity. It is a business model that unites those who want to solve blocks in a network that operates with the consensus of Proof of Work (PoW, for its acronym in English).

If you want to know more about what a mining pool is, we invite you to continue reading this article.

one Why do mining pools exist? In simple words, these associations were born as a response to the growth of the difficulty to mine Bitcoinwhich accelerated as this digital activity grew around the world. This growth made it notably difficult for a person to solve a block on their own and get the reward. In fact, along with the pools came the need to upgrade equipment. Initially CPU mining was used, but after becoming more difficult as more miners joined the network, new specialized hardware (ASICs) were designed, with greater computer data processing power. This in the case of Bitcoin. There are other cryptocurrencies that are mined with other equipment, such as ether, the native currency of Ethereum (ETH). This cryptocurrency can be mined with a GPU (graphics cards). The mining pools were born out of the need to face the difficulty of mining Bitcoin. The pools work thanks to a function of the Bitcoin protocol, called getblocktemplate. This function allows miners to have a standard of decision-making power in the pool, since it allows pool miners to create blocks, a task that was previously carried out by administrators and that represented a risk of censorship or centralization. For his part, the mining pool administrator has the task of making the miners use different values ​​so that they do not waste their processing power. In addition, they are the ones who have the responsibility of dividing the rewards obtained by the resolution of a block and send them to those who make up the organization. Currently, one of the newest and most updated developments to mine in a pool is Stratum V2. This is responsible for granting more power to the miners, while avoiding censorship of transactions by the pool administrator and, in addition, makes the registration and propagation of transfers more efficient.

two Who can be part of a mining pool? Anyone who wants to mine Bitcoin can become part of a mining pool. There are no limitations of race, religion or sex, since it is a decentralized and digitized activity, which only requires devices capable of executing the task. However, it is good to clarify that, although everyone can mine Bitcoin, a previous investment is essential to be able to enlist within one of these groups. If the Bitcoin miner is not kept in a ventilated place, there is a risk that it will be damaged by overheating. In addition to the machine, which has to be an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) to mine Bitcoin, a good internet connection is needed, as well as adequate ventilation and a suitable space so that the miner does not break down in the middle of processing. of the network. It is good to clarify that these machines are heat generators, so that are susceptible to damage from overheatingalthough cooling solutions already exist. Currently, there are several active mining pools. One of the first to appear, and which is still operational, is Slush Pool. This group concentrates a hashrate of 10.97 exahashes per second (EH/s) and more than 180 thousand miners. Another is F2Pool, which has 26.24 EH/s and a third is AntPool, which has a 29.3 EH/s hash rate. The hash rate of the main mining pools. Source: Coin Dance. In general, those who mine Bitcoin in pools usually have several machines operating in farms, which are places where the miners are arranged so that, together, they work to find a block, solve it and earn the reward. In this article you can learn everything you need to mine Bitcoin.

3 What do you need to start mining in a mining pool? To mine in a mining pool several prerequisites need to be met. Once the necessary investment mentioned above has been made, the next step is to obtain hardware that is commensurate with the task at hand. As mentioned, there are currently ASICs, which are the most widely used miners to mine bitcoins. It is good to know that, right now, it is the best way to mine, because, given the difficulty of mining, other devices are no longer capable of efficiently processing the network. Acquired the miner, the next thing is to find the organization of which you want to be a part to start mining. The decision starts from the type of reward they offer in the pool, as well as its hash capacity, the ca number of users that are part of that group and, why not, the popularity of the pool. Chosen the pool, you have to configure the miner with the group to start mining. This is done by downloading and installing the group exclusive firmware. For example, in the case of Slush Pool, the program is Braiins OS+, which allows you to optimize the device so that it starts working. There are prerequisites that must be met and that are key to being part of a mining pool. Then, and when it has already been installed, you have to check if the device is executing the task. For that, the mining pools themselves offer applications through which you can find out what cryptocurrency is being mined, the processing power and other vital details for the miner’s operation. Finally, there is the registration of the payment address. This is essential. As explained, a pool, when a block is resolved, equally distributes the rewards, also depending on the processing power granted to the network. Here it is essential to have a Bitcoin wallet, either self-custody or hardware (for greater security). This address will be where the pool administrator will send the satoshis (the smallest measure of BTC) once a block has been mined with the participation of the newly registered miner.