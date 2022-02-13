What is Android Auto, how does it work and what can it do – FayerWayer

While Android is the world’s most popular smartphone operating system, its utility has extended to other types of devices, including televisions, point-of-sale equipment, and vehicles.

As in smartphones, the use of GPS, navigation and listening to music is easier if our cars have Android Autowhich is not only ideal for entertainment while driving, but also to improve our security.

As the Slash Gear website explains in a report, distracted driving has become a major problem globally, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealing that distracted driving cost 3,142 lives in just 2019.

The NHTSA says that reading or sending a text message takes a driver’s eyes off the road for five seconds. A lot can happen in that amount of time and distance, including life-altering events.

In addition to the dangers of distracted driving, texting while driving is illegal in many jurisdictions, which adds yet another reason to avoid it. In other places, it may be illegal to use a phone entirely while driving, unless it’s connected to a hands-free system.

Android Auto

Android Auto is a solution

Android Auto integrates features that make driving safer while allowing a person to use the features of their phone.

Google’s infotainment software is simply a car-friendly interface to the Android operating system, optimizing it for in-vehicle use.

Android Auto can be run in two ways: on your phonewhich must be connected to your car via Bluetooth or a USB cable, or directly on compatible car infotainment systems.

This system comes in two different versions. Devices running Android 9 and earlier include the Android Auto app, while for Android 10 and 11 there is the Android Auto for Phone Screens app.

With Android 12, Google introduced Google Assistant Driving Mode. Despite their different names, the various versions offer much of the same functionality.

Android Auto

More than 500 compatible models

Many newer vehicles offer Android Auto integration directly into their infotainment systems, providing a much more streamlined experience. Virtually every major manufacturer supports Android Auto, and Google lists more than 500 compatible models.

Google Assistant is an important feature available in all versions of Android Auto, providing voice-activated commands to vehicles. It can be extremely useful for get directions, play music, reply to a text message, make a phone call, check the weather and more while we are driving.

[ YouTube: estos son los cambios que tendrá la plataforma en este 2022 ]

Google does not recommend using the touch interface while driving, although it is an effective option for passengers and when the vehicle is parked. Ideally, use voice command.

All these features of Android Auto have a single mission: to ensure that drivers never take their eyes off the road. It is an excellent solution that combines entertainment and security.