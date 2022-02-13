What is the Avalanche Network (AVAX) and how does it work?

What is Avalanche Network (AVAX)?

Launched in 2020 by Ava Labs, Avalanche is a smart contract-enabled blockchain platform. Avalanche aims to offer a scalable blockchain solution while maintaining decentralization and security, focusing on cost reduction, speed of transactions, and environmental friendliness.

Avalanche quickly became popular in the cryptocurrency space, and Avalanche’s Total Value Locked (TVL) is currently valued at $8.41 billion and rising on Avalanche’s decentralized applications (DApps). Avalanche is powered by its native token Avalanche (AVAX) and multiple consensus mechanisms.

With Avalanche, users can create an unlimited number of interoperable custom blockchains. To operate a blockchain with the Avalanche coin, AVAX, you have to pay a subscription fee.

What is the Avalanche cryptocurrency used for?

The AVAX native token is a utility token. AVAX serves as a medium of exchange for the Avalanche ecosystem. In other words, the token used as currency within the networktypically for transaction fee collection, incentives, and many other use cases.

It is also used for AVAX staking, which is used to secure the network. Stakers are rewarded with more AVAX. Some users stake AVAX to earn passive income on the network.

History of Avalanches

When the Bitcoin blockchain was launched in 2009, it paved the way for the design and invention of blockchains that followed, including Ethereum. But nevertheless, With the current large-scale use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, the technical limitations of the original blockchain design have become more apparent..

Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) consensus, for example, inhibits decentralization to some extent due to its resource-intensive validation process. Transactions also tend to be slower. Most Ethereum applications today use layer 2 scaling solutions to solve these problems. By using layer 2, transactions are removed from the main chain. They are then grouped into ordered “packages”, which are sent back to the Ethereum chain, taking pressure off Ethereum.

Although effective, this solution adds layers of complexity, leaving the network open to certain security threats.. So how can a blockchain keep everything within a layer 1 protocol that is decentralized and scalable, but also secure?

Enter Ava Labs, the founders of Avalanche, who came up with a brilliant three-blockchain solution to address major issues plaguing blockchains. In September 2020, Ava Labs US launched the Avalanche blockchain after raising $6 million during its funding round. His subsequent token sales — private and public — totaled $48 million.

Who is behind Avalanche (AVAX)?

The three people behind Avalanche are Kevin Sekniqi, Maofan “Ted” Yin, and Emin Gün Sirer.. A group, pseudonymously Team Rocket, first published critical information about the protocol in May 2018 on the InterPlanetary File System.

Next, a group of researchers from Cornell University developed the technology, led by Cornell computer science professor and software engineer Emin Gün Sirer. He enlisted the help of two of his doctoral students: Maofan “Ted” Yin and Kevin Sekniqi.

AVA’s code base for the Avalanche consensus protocol became open source in March 2020making it available to the public. The Avalanche Initial Coin Offering (ICO) ended in July 2020, followed by the Avalanche launch in September of the same year.

What problems does Avalanche (AVAX) solve?

As mentioned above, Avalanche was built to address many of the issues facing most blockchain networks. By providing an alternative to networks like Ethereum, platforms like Avalanche work to combat centralization within the cryptocurrency space.

Two of the main problems that Avalanche addresses are

Congestion

Avalanche was deliberately designed with scalability in mind. Avalanche is on par with top-tier payment processors like PayPal and VISA, and has sub-second transaction times.

What’s more, Avalanche is tremendously powerful and efficient, having the ability to process up to 6,500 transactions per second with sub-second completion. This is a huge improvement over Ethereum’s limitations on the number of transactions that can be processed per second.

Low commissions

Considered by many to be a competitor to Ethereum, Avalanche also outperforms Ethereum in terms of gas fees. Avalanche fees are more affordable than Ethereum by a wide margin.

Network fees are used for various purposes such as asset creation and minting, staking, transaction fees, and blockchain creation.after which these fees are burned, permanently reducing the number of AVAX within the platform.

Used fees are burned because “$AVAX is a scarce and hard capped asset that is used to pay fees and secure the network”.shared Rush on Twitter. Burned AVAX tokens can be checked at burnedavax.com.

How does Avalanche (AVAX) work?

In an effort to continually develop and improve blockchain technology, the creators of Avalanche tried to develop a solution to some of the common problems of older blockchains such as Bitcoin. Some of them are the lack of interoperability and scalability and usability issues.

Avalanche addresses the above issues through a unique approach: the use of three separate blockchains.. Avalanche claims to be “the fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry, measured by time to completion.”

Let’s take a closer look at the three blockchains that make up the Avalanche mainnet:

X Chain: This blockchain is used for asset management. It uses the Avalanche consensus protocol.

C-Chain: This blockchain is used to create smart contracts. It uses the Snowman consensus protocol.

P-Chain: This blockchain is used to coordinate validators. It also uses the Snowman consensus protocol.

The Avalanche consensus protocol checks transaction confirmations from validators randomly by having all nodes work in parallel with each other. The idea is that repeatedly doing random checks increases the probability that a transaction is true/valid. The Snowman consensus protocol works much the same way, but uses blocks in a linear process.

Advantages of Avalanche (AVAX)

The main benefits of Avalanche are mainly in the way it was built. The founders of Avalanche found a way to address the common problems of blockchains through the unique structure of the network..

Interoperability

Only a few blockchains allow trading of various forms of cryptocurrency and data with other platforms. Avalanche facilitates interoperability by allowing different blockchains to share data and effectively “interoperate” with each other..

Scalability

Bitcoin (BTC) mining, for example, requires enormous energy and computing power. Ethereum can only process 15 transactions per second. Although powerful and highly valuable, these blockchains are difficult to scale due to these limitations. Avalanche, on the other hand, was built to be scalable and boasts sub-second transaction times and incredible throughput..

usability

One of the concerns when adopting any technology is usability, or the extent to which the software or technology is easy to use and implement in various applications and use cases. Avalanche has proven useful in a number of cases and is gaining momentum in the cryptocurrency community at a rate that can rival Ethereum..

Where and how to buy AVAX

Uphold

Uphold is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States facilitating trading needs across various cryptocurrencies, including AVAX.. The platform also offers user-friendly features that allow users interested in purchasing AVAX to do so intuitively.

Uphold has both desktop and mobile apps and a customizable trading view for users to present the assets they trade the most. New traders in particular prefer to use Uphold for its simple and modern interface that makes it easy to navigate on both desktop and mobile.

Binance

Known worldwide as one of the most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance allows users to easily buy AVAX. Users who want to buy AVAX on Binance can enjoy lower trading fees as well as increased liquidity that makes it easy to buy and sell quickly.. Binance users in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and other international locations can purchase AVAX. Residents of the United States are currently prohibited from purchasing AVAX on the platform.

BitPanda

BitPanda is known in Europe as a trusted exchange for buying and selling Bitcoin.. Currently, the platform also offers the trading of various cryptocurrencies and the purchase of assets such as precious metals. AVAX is the easiest to buy on BitPanda, but currently only open to residents of the European Union.

gate.io

Gate.io is another reputable trading platform that provides a user-friendly interface. that even trading novices can easily use. It also offers advanced charts for the more technical traders.

The platform is a cryptocurrency exchange that lists a wide range of altcoins including AVAX. Gate.io is especially known for its strong stance against market manipulation.. It is open to residents of the United States, except those residing in New York and Washington State.

