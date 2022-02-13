What questions are there in the Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva’s doping case?

This year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing were overshadowed by the situation surrounding the young Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva. The International Control Agency (ITA) announced this Friday that the doping test carried out on the athlete on December 25, 2021, showed the presence of trimetazidine.

In the event, Valíeva, 15, already competed in the team event, where the COR won the gold medal on Monday, while the athlete herself became the first woman to perform a quadruple jump (‘quad’) in the Olympic Games and, in addition, she was the first to do it twice (a ‘quad salchow’ and a ‘quad toe loop’).

At the moment it is not clear what decision sports officials can make and whether the COR team will be denied the medal or Valíeva will be banned from participating in future competitions. In relation to the controversy, the journalist and sports historian Ekaterina Kulinicheva explained to Esquire magazine the possible development of this incident and reviewed the key points.

What happened?

On February 9, the spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Mark Adams, reported that the awarding of medals to the COR figure skating team, winner of gold in the Beijing 2022 team event, had been postponed for a ” Legal problem”. Meanwhile, Valíeva missed the official training that day and appeared on the ice the next day, a fact that, according to Kulinicheva, would mean that “no temporary suspension was imposed on the skater or that she got up quickly”.

On February 11, the International Control Agency announced the presence of trimetazidine in Valíeva’s analysis, dated December 25. In parallel, the COR issued a statement in which it highlighted that the skater tested negative in doping tests before and after the date mentioned, including in Beijing.

The result of the analysis came on February 8, after which the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) temporarily suspended to Valíeva for participating in training and competitions. However, the skater appealed this decision on February 9.

For its part, the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA or WADA) decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) the decision to lift the provisional suspension of the skater, while the resolution on the athlete’s participation in the Olympic Games. Beijing 2022 should be taken until February 15when the first test in the female category will be held.

A very rare case

In her statements to the media, the expert pointed out that Valíeva’s case is “very rare”, highlighting that when positive doping tests are recorded, there is a standard procedure which must be followed.

Kulinicheva explained that after knowing the result of a positive test for the A sample, the athlete must be provisionally suspended, until an investigation begins and the B sample is reviewed, whose results are usually the decisive ones to impose or not a sanction. . “Usually no legal consultation takes place [durante este tiempo]but the athlete is removed from the Olympic village immediately,” said the expert.

At the same time, Kulinicheva stressed that underage athletes, like Valíeva, can get a less severe penalty, but they do not get an amnesty. Likewise, the International Olympic Committee is even less likely to allow an athlete to remain in the Olympiad on suspicion of doping.

The ITA’s announcement this Friday showed that Valíeva was indeed suspended according to the usual procedure, but she managed to appeal against this decision very quickly and successfully and until the final decision is made public, she will continue to be a full-fledged participant in the sporting event.

However, Kulinicheva wonders: if the test that revealed the presence of a prohibited substance was done on December 25, Why weren’t the results revealed until February 8? The expert suggests that the goal could be “deliberately concealing information about the test so that the story would explode during the Olympics and receive maximum resonance.”

Where did the trimetazidine?

The expert specified that it is very important to clarify the origin of the drug in the athlete’s body when it comes to a case of doping. If Valíeva’s test revealed the presence of trimetazidine, it is necessary to find out why it was administered and explain it publicly.

Then a few key facts about trimetazidine:

It is a medicine used in the treatment of diseases of the cardiovascular system.

Improves saturation, helping to recover more quickly after physical activity, increases work capacity and reduces changes in blood pressure

It is on the list of drugs prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Code since 2014

In the case of the young woman, the reasons why she may have needed this medication have not been announced, but Kulinicheva exposed two of her possible reasons.

the first possibility is that the skater could have been prescribed said medication as part of a complementary therapy, as in the case of angina, or to provide a reinforcement to the heart. It can also be assumed that the doctor was unaware that the drug is on the WADA list of prohibited substances or a special permit given to an athlete for the use of prohibited drugs for medical purposes was not properly issued. within a certain period.

The second, that the prohibited substance accidentally entered Valíeva’s body, mixing with something permitted. The anti-doping rules that govern the Beijing Olympics include precisely this force majeure in the list of circumstances that allow an athlete to be exempt from a mandatory ban. But for it to be applied, the athlete must demonstrate before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, providing very reliable evidence, that he took some permitted substance, but “contaminated” with prohibited substances.

A threat that is barely talked about

The expert points out that “Valíeva and her team they might not know that she takes something with a prohibited element, and the substance entered the organism without the will of the athlete and her team”, adding that “this is not fantasy” and not an attempt to “grasp at straws“.

Valíeva and her team may not know that she is taking something with a prohibited element, and the substance entered the body without the will of the athlete and her team.

“This happens in several cases. For example, if the manufacturer did not fully indicate the composition of the drug or dietary supplement on the packaging and, among the components, there was a prohibited substance. Or it ended up in what the athlete took, as a result of the call cross contaminationfor example, because they are packaged in the same production,” he specified.

In addition, he explained that in international professional sport there has been this “huge problem“, of which”it is preferred not to talk much“. Kulinicheva specified that not only the prohibited substances themselves, as such, are detected in the doping samples, but also the metabolites and markers, which can even come from another matter, which is not a dopant. “It is still not clear how the latter applies to trimetazidine, but this cannot be ruled out,” he emphasized, adding that in the sports world there are multiple cases in which athletes have suffered such incidents, even from taking prescribed vitamins.

According to the expert, “judging by the way events have unfolded, precisely this scenario with cross-contamination or something similar now seems the most likely” in Valíeva’s case.

“What to do with potentially dangerous ‘contaminated’ pharmaceuticals? What to do with these positive samples? All these questions are open“, he asks. “If Valíeva’s case turned out to be one of these, this is a reason to raise the issue again with WADA and the IOC regarding the control of the quality of medicines, dietary supplements and other substances”, concluded the expert, who also proposes that “an open access database of companies, dietary supplements, medicines and cosmetics that have appeared in similar cases, with the names of the manufacturers, would be very useful.”