What Simon Leviev, the Tinder scammer, is doing now after being exposed on Netflix

He said goodbye to his private life. Shimon Hayutthe original name of simon leievhas achieved notable popularity after the documentary was released The Tinder scammer, in which his victims appear in front of the cameras to narrate what they had to live through after making a ‘match’ with him on the dating application. They began an exhaustive investigation together with a group of journalists to find him and make him accountable to the authorities for the millionaire scams he organized.

The mode of operation of this Israeli was to present himself in the app as a millionaire man who only lives in luxury. This was his letter of introduction to get ‘matches’ and start a conversation through a private chat. Then he made them live unique experiences in hotels, restaurants and even trips. The next step in his plan was to fake a chase against him so he asked his “girlfriends” for loans to hide. These amounts were millionaires and they were always through a credit card in the name of the victims, so that in this way the authorities cannot trace it.

Unfortunately, the three victims of his great scam, who appeared in the documentary The Tinder Scammer, do not have the financial means to make the payments on the loans they made, so the only way out for them is create a fundraiser so that people who know their stories can donate money and thus be able to pay what was requested at the bank.

WHAT HAPPENED TO SIMON LEVIEV?

This man has shown no remorse for what he did and his only message regarding what is exposed in the documentary is that his followers “keep an open mind and heart” so that they know his version of what happened, which he would do through a video on his YouTube channel that he has been promoting on his Instagram account.

LEVIEV IN TINDER

With the success of this Netflix production, the dating application Tinder made the decision to delete his account to prevent him from continuing to scam women in the community of people looking to find love, friendship and other relationships. By deleting your profile, you will no longer be able to access the platform under the identity of simon leievplus his face is already all over the Internet.

As analyzed by the media, the Israeli would only be using his Instagram account to communicate with his fans and He would have created a profile on Tiktok to show the life of luxury that he still maintains.

simon leiev

WHAT DOES SIMON LEVIEV WORK ON?

The last scenes of the documentary, and the information from his presentation on social networks, indicate that he would be generating income by offering his services as a business advisor, although it is unknown if there is another activity that he is currently carrying out to generate economic income.

WHO IS SIMON LEVIEV’S PARTNER?

As part of documentary The Tinder Scammer, narrates some aspects of his love life away from the dating app. In the production, images of him are shown with a model named kate konlin, with whom he would have started a romance for no more than a year. On the Internet you can find photos of them dining in luxurious restaurants, as well as a gift he gave her for his birthday where she gives him a car.

In an interview with RadarOnline, the young model made it clear that her relationship with Simon Leviev had come to an end, but that they still maintained communication and a friendship.

