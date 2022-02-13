What tattoos would Nodal have to remove after breaking up with Belinda

The romance between Christian Nodal and Belinda culminated (Photo: Instagram @christiannodal)

Abruptly and without further explanation, Christian Nodal announced that ended his relationship with Belindahowever, one of the issues and concerns that revolved around this situation were the tattoos that the singer of bottle after bottle it was made in honor of his ex-fiancée.

The first time that Christian Nodal got a tattoo in honor of the singer of Love at first sight it was shortly after the also actress, confirmed their relationship publicly in August 2020.

According to some of his fans, the first tattoo that the Mexican got in honor of his fiancee was “BELI” in black and is located next to his ear. Back then, the actress also shared it on Instagram and was accused of “tag all your boyfriends” with tattoos.

In response to this detail, Belinda decided to have a gesture too and tattooed the initials “CN” inside a heart.

Belinda showed off her boyfriend’s tattoo in honor of her (Photo: Ig @belindapop)

Although it was a small drawing, the heart gave a lot to talk about because Belinda had declared in an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante that said illustration on his ankle he would only have the lyrics of the love of his life.

However, one of the most controversial tattoos that Nodal made in honor of Belinda was one that covered his entire chest and portrayed the eyes of his now ex-fiancée.

This detail was also done in 2020 and back thenthe interpreter of Goodbye Love showed in an Instagram story a video where the moment in which an eye was being tattooed on the right side of his chest was observed.

Given the speculation that this look was Belinda’s, it was the same singer from Dying slow who confirmed it after showing the result of the tattoo on his profile on the same social network.

Nodal tattooed “Beli” near his ear (Photo: IG @belindapop)

Already with a more stable relationship, at the end of 2021 Nodal went to have another mark made on his skin in honor of his girlfriend, decided to name himself after the second studio album of the pop singer, Utopia, in red and with a heart located below in a part of his forehead.

On that occasion, the singer also published a video on social networks where she showed the detail that her partner had had.

Utopia was released on October 3, 2006. After a month of its release, the album received a gold record in Mexico for more than 50 thousand copies sold, four months later the album achieved platinum certification for more than 100 thousand copies sold only in Mexico.

Now that the relationship between Nodeli ended, social network users began to joke about the fate of Christian’s tattoos and even brought up Lupillo Riverawho in 2021 covered an illustration on his skin that was also made in honor of Belinda when they had a relationship.

Another element that caught the attention of netizens is that the announcement of the end of the courtship between Nodeli was given on dates close to the celebrations of the Day of Love of Friendship and some intrepid tried to make the best of the situation by mentioning to Nodal that in this way he had saved a gift.

KEEP READING

The best memes left by the breakup of Nodal and Belinda

Christian Nodal announced the break of his commitment to Belinda: “I ask for respect”

What Nodal said about rumors that he would have ended his relationship with Belinda

How Christian Nodal paid the three million dollars for Belinda’s ring