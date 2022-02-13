What time does the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show start?

We tour the new stadium that will host Super Bowl LVI 3:25

(CNN Spanish) — The Super Bowl halftime show is almost as highly anticipated as the biggest game in the American football league itself, taking place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar have been chosen to act in the show. In addition, this year the Super Bowl will have great significance for the city of Los Angeles as it will be the first time in almost 30 years that it has hosted the sporting event, according to the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

Here we tell you more details about the halftime show

What time does the halftime show start?

It’s hard to say exactly what time halftime will be, as it depends on how the game plays out. The match begins at 6:30 p.m. (Miami time), begins with the national anthem and about 20 minutes later the game.

The halftime show begins after the first two quarters of the game are over, which are around 15 minutes each, but can be extended. This means that the first half can be extended up to 90 minutes.

So the show could start around 19:45-20:00 (Miami time).

How long is the halftime show?

This year the show will last 12 minutes, according to the NFL, Pepsi and Roc in the statement announcing the quintet of artists that will perform at halftime of the 2022 Super Bowl.

“Each brings a unique style to the world’s biggest stage for what is sure to be 12 minutes of unforgettable grandeur,” it reads.

Super Bowl 2021: what will the halftime show be like? 1:26

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Inglewood, California, with only one taking home the Lombardi Trophy.