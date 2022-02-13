What you should know about Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and the Rams

The majestic SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will serve as the stage tonight for the celebration of Super Bowl LVI, where the local team, the Rams, will be in search of the Lombardi Trophy against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to the clash for the NFL title, the event will feature the presentation of several world-renowned artists during halftime.

Here are some details of the long-awaited match:

What time does the game start and what channels will broadcast it?

The meeting will start at 7:30 pm It will be broadcast on NBC and in Puerto Rico on Telemundo.

Which teams will fight for the Lombardi trophy?

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet in the Super Bowl. Cincinnati is the champion of the AFC and the Rams of the NFC. It will be the first confrontation between both franchises in the final match of the campaign. The Bengals will go to their third championship game in history, but they are in pursuit of their first title. They lost in 1981 and 1988, both times to San Francisco. For the Rams it will be his fifth appearance. They are 1-3. His only victory was in 2000 against the Tennessee Titans.

What are the figures to follow in both teams?

rams: Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Copper Kupp, and defensive players Aaron Donald and Von Miller are all-star players on the team. Kupp, in his case, was the leader in receiving yards in the regular season with 1,947 and in touchdowns with 16. Stafford is in his first season with the Rams after being traded from Detroit.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bengals: quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive player Trey Hendrickson. Burrow is only in his second season in the league, after being the first pick in the 2000 draft. And Chase is coming off setting a record for most receiving yards by a rookie in postseason history. He was also selected the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Where will the challenge be played?

For the second consecutive Super Bowl, one of the participating teams will play as host. This time, it’s up to the Rams to play at their home stadium, SoFi Stadium. Last year, Tampa Bay played at their facility and won the title. It is the largest and most modern stadium in the NFL. For today’s clash, there will be capacity for 100,000 people.

Which artists will participate in the halftime show?

Rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar will join R&B singer Mary J. Blige for the show, which typically lasts 20 to 30 minutes. The singers have combined for 43 Grammys.

What is the cost of advertising?

For this edition of the Super Bowl a 30-second ad has an average cost of $6.2 million. There are guidelines that go up to $7 million.