WhatsApp: so you can listen to the tone of the Power Rangers when you have a new message | Android | iPhone | iOS | Tricks | Technology

Impossible to miss it. A WhatsApp trick is making people talk social networksbecause it allows users to cchange message tone default of the application instant messaging by the remembered theme of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, one of the most popular children’s series in the world. Would you like to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

As detailed by Xataka, this secret WhatsApp trick does not work on iPhones, you can only use it on Android phones. Although it will not be necessary to download any strange program on your smartphone, you do need to tone down the Power Rangers that you can find on YouTube. Make sure the ringtone is in MP3 format.

In the Play Store there are several applications, such as SnapTube, which allows you to download the audio of any YouTube video, you just need to paste the link. In case you don’t want to install any unknown program, you can enter Google Chrome or another browser installed on your phone and visit pages like ‘Savefrom’, ‘y2ma’, among others.

How to put the Power Rangers melody as a WhatsApp message tone?

1. After downloading the ringtone in MP3 format, go to WhatsApp and press the ‘three-dot icon’ in the upper right corner

2. Choose the option settings and then notifications

3. Click on the notification tone and the default WhatsApp ringtones will appear

4. Go down to the end and you will find the option add tone

5. Press it and search for the MP3 audio of the Power Rangers that you downloaded from YouTube.

Finally, you must save the changes so that you can hear the Power Rangers melody every time a friend writes to you on WhatsApp, it also works in tricks, as long as you have not previously silenced them.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.

How to put music in your states?

whatsapp is a apps instant messaging used to share Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtubewe will be able to place in the WhatsApp states our songs favourites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is causing a furor on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a apps essential for anyone both in the work environment and in the personal environment, which forces many to have two phones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

Although the market for mobile telephony is currently covered by phones Dual-SIM. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can use a trick which is quite simple.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.