WhatsApp: what does the face surrounded by hearts mean and when should you use it? | Android | iPhone | Technology

The popularity of emoticons has generated a new way of communicating moods, feelings, reactions and even complete sentences in our WhatsApp conversations. However, the meanings of some of these emojis are often misunderstood. Do you want to know what they really express? Here we tell you.

One of the most used emojis is the one with the face surrounded by hearts, which belongs to the yellow faces section of WhatsApp. It is a face that shows happiness, since it smiles even with its eyes. She has flushed cheeks and three hearts floating around her head.

Since the emoji They were created in a Japanese environment, their semiotics is strongly linked to this culture, you can even notice this singularity in the designs from their beginnings, since they are heirs to a tradition of pictographic writing that goes back millennia in time.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: how to read the messages of my contacts without them knowing?

In this sense, the portal Emojipedia indicates that the icon of the smiley face surrounded by hearts is used in WhatsApp to show that someone is in love, in addition to a series of feelings of happiness and affection. On some platforms, the number of hearts can vary between three or more, and may or may not be flushed.

Although in most cases it is used to express love, the intensity or kind of feeling can vary depending on the context of the conversation on WhatsApp. For example, it is very different to put the emoji between couples to thank a partner for a favor.

The emoticon of the face surrounded by hearts was approved as part of Unicode 11.0 in 2018 and added to Emoji 11.0 in 2018. It is important to mention that despite having the same Unicode encoding, each platform like WhatsApp and other messaging apps may vary the design of each emoji to suit their operating system or interface.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp: so you can always have it updated to the latest version

WhatsApp: so you can change the font to 120 different fonts

WhatsApp is still the most popular of all applications to communicate, but even so, there are still many users who are unaware of most of its secret methods. A great example is this trick that allows you to change the font in chats. How to achieve it? Here we describe it.

Although there are several applications on Google Play that will help you get a variety of sources so you can surprise your friends when you send them a text message. Here’s one in particular: Stylish Text, which is completely secure, easy to use, and doesn’t require your personal data to work.

YOU CAN SEE: WhatsApp will change the call interface and soon you will be able to customize it with a wallpaper

WhatsApp will add cover photos in profiles for companies

This feature of WhatsApp for Business is under development and is not intended for standard user accounts of the messaging app. When the feature is enabled for beta testers, there will be some changes to your business profile settings.

As you can see from this screenshot showing WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to introduce a camera button in its Business Settings – you can select a photo or take a new one to use as a cover photo.