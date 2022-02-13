WhatsApp: what does the face surrounded by hearts mean and when should you use it? | Android | iPhone | Technology

Admin 42 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 14 Views

The popularity of emoticons has generated a new way of communicating moods, feelings, reactions and even complete sentences in our WhatsApp conversations. However, the meanings of some of these emojis are often misunderstood. Do you want to know what they really express? Here we tell you.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Who is the teenager who rejected Elon Musk’s measly offer for the Twitter account that tracks his jet

Elon Musk doesn’t want them to follow the path of his private jet. Photo: Jim …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved