Who is the teenager who rejected Elon Musk’s measly offer for the Twitter account that tracks his jet

Jack Sweeney is a 19 year old known on social media for tracking the private jets of several billionaires around the planet using bots. His bot accounts are named after the owner of the jet in question. @ElonJet is one of them, and if you follow her you will also follow in the footsteps of the private plane of the so-called “Tesla man or SpaceX man”.

The point is that Musk has been affected by the publication of what he considers “private information” and has written directly to Sweeney: “Can you take this down?”, “It’s a security risk.”.

The young Floridian was surprised to read that Elon Musk himself sent him a direct message via Twitter. And his surprise was even greater when Musk offered him $5,000 to buy his account, an offer to which Sweeney said ‘no’. This is what he himself declared to the local chain Fox35.

“I’ve put a lot of work and time into it and it’s something I enjoy doing and 5K doesn’t sound like much for how much I get out of it and enjoy doing it.” jack sweeney

Jack Sweeney assures through his Twitter account @JxckSweeney that the data it publishes is not private, since all aircraft are required to make this information publiche simply takes care of looking for them.

But the offer did not stop there, Sweeney countered Musk, asking for $50,000 to use for his studies or to buy a Tesla car. That was the end of the chat because Musk didn’t reply anymore.

Subsequently, the student has received other attractive offers, the CEO of a car rental company called Drive Autonomy wrote to him: “If what you want is a Tesla Model 3, I have one for you. All you have to do is close your ElonJet account and in return I’ll give you a subscription to a Model 3. Sweeney also turned down that offer.

The young man assures that he does not need permission to publish the information he publishes and also announced that he has created new bot accounts, to show the whereabouts of other jets whose owners are recognized tycoons.

Sweeney makes the invitation in his account that if you have information about jets that belong to politiciansgive him the initials of the same and he will be in charge of publishing the information.

Jackstech.net/social is a website that brings together all of this young man’s social networks, including his LinkedIn account in which he introduces himself as a student at UCF, in Orlando, Florida, from which he hopes to graduate in 2025.

Jack Sweney, It also has a link on its page to receive donations and the basic reason why the 19-year-old asks for money is explained as follows:

“Consider donating. I spend a fair amount of time running, maintaining, and developing new features for these Twitter accounts. Their operation and maintenance cost money. J. Sweeney.

The boy does not seem to have the intention of stopping, although he himself assured that Elon Musk is using a blocking program that was advised to him. Although Sweeney assures that he will do it again, only it will be a little more complicated.

