Why did you travel to New York?

Talk about Tamara Falco is talk about style, elegance and aristocracy. Since passing through the kitchens of Master Chef Celebrity In 2019, where she won, the life of Isabel Preysler’s daughter changed completely. Between stoves we were able to find out who Tamara really was and the public fell in love with her. That is why Pablo Motos signed her as a collaborator of the anthill and the fashion firms knocked on her door so that the young woman could make a hole for them in her Instagram post, a social network where she is about to reach a million and a half followers.

Her style is a true reflection of the most elegant tradition conferred by having been raised alongside a figure of the stature of her mother, Isabel Preysler; but without a doubt what is most striking is that Tamara has managed to reinvent the most classic styles to bring them closer to the forefront of fashion..

style icon and trendsetterthe young woman recently traveled to Paris where she showed us that he also knows how to embroider savoir faire next to the Eiffel Tower.

An image in which they highlighted their Chanel pearl bag and its manolo blahnik shoeswhich would be the envy of Carrie Bradshaw (and also Sarah Jessica Parker).

From Paris to New York: Tamara Falcó, globetrotter

After spending a few days in the city of light (and love), Tamara told us that she was heading to the city of skyscrapers. The reason? “Hint: I’m going to see a very special parade”she herself said in the text that accompanied her photograph next to the Eiffel Tower.

Tamara has obviously set foot in New York to attend one of her fashion week shows, which one? We will have to wait for a new update on her Instagram. One thing is for sure: this trip we will see him portrayed in the next reality show that Isabel Preysler’s daughter will premiere on Netlix. How do we know? Because Tamara has tagged Netflix in the post in Paris. That is, the cameras have already begun to document her social life to later show it in her documentary.

