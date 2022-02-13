Why do we protect the mobile or laptop from heat and not from cold

So traditionally what we do is cool devices to lower their temperature and that they can operate at the maximum frequency that their thermal design allows. The problem is that you have to be careful with the very low temperatures on the devices. Excessive heat maintained over time can affect the durability of our devices, but excessive cold can be deadly for our devices.

when one passes electric current through a conductor , heat is given off. This is known as Joule effect , where the kinetic energy of electrons colliding with each other is released as heat. Thus, when a processor or a graphics card consumes more energy, more electrons circulate through them, and hence the temperature increases.

An example of a situation that can cause us problems is in winter. Imagine that you leave the laptop in the carand during the night low temperature of 0 ºC to, for example -5ºC. The next morning, you put it inside the house where you have the heating thermostat set to 20ºC. You put it on the table, turn it on, and it suddenly stops working.

What happened here is easy to explain. In winter, when the dew pointthe ambient humidity condenses and it becomes raindrops. This happens a lot in wetlands near the sea, and in winter that condensed water can freeze. So, when you turn on the computer, the Condensed water inside the device, it can move between components. This can cause corrosion or it can directly short circuit, either because it is in a liquid state or because, when you turn on the computer, the heat makes it go from a solid state to a liquid state.

Beware of sudden changes in temperature

And even if there is no condensation, the fact that there are sudden changes in temperature below 0 ºC can cause the components or traces inside the plates expand and contract, which can cause breakage in the base plates and components. There are also capacitors that, when frozen, can explode.

This is the reason why the extreme overclockers that reach frequencies impossible in liquid nitrogen processors use insulation and protection against the water that generates condensation. Everything that liquid nitrogen touches freezes, including the surrounding air humidity.

Therefore, it is convenient that you be careful with sudden changes in temperature in your components. In cold areas, there are those who even leave the computer outside the house while the rest of the peripherals are inside in order to keep the computer cold while it is being used. The problem is that, in extremely cold areas, the computer may condense water in full operation, which is even more dangerous.