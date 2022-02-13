Why is Canelo not an idol and JC Chávez is?: Marco Antonio Barrera

Midtime Editorial

Mark Anthony Barrera wondered why Saul “Canelo” Alvarez He is not an idol among Mexican fans and he is Julio Cesar Chaveza boxer who, aside from sports, had a questionable career full of excesses.

Unlike Chávez, Canelo Álvarez has forged a career without scandals outside the ring, he has been exemplary in his behavior, but that It has not served to sneak into the taste of the Mexican fan in general, which likes more brave boxers and involved in controversy.

“We must be backwards. Applaud Canelo who is a 100 percent athlete, is a fighter who spends I don’t know how many months to prepare. He does a lot of social work, he is aware of many things. Why don’t we see him as an idol? Why do we refer to the worst?”, Barrera asked in an interview for the YouTube channel of Roberto Martínez.

Framework He remembered the great education that Canelo haswhich he has verified on multiple occasions, in which he has even seen the respect he has for his colleagues.

“(Canelo) is the opposite of what people celebrate. That we see him (Chavez) as an idol because he was a drug addict, because we see him as an idol because he beat people, that we see him as an idol because he went up drunk to fight, “he deepened.