Why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be stopped now

Some days ago, Goalthe new dystopian name that groups the empire of the also dystopian mark zuckerbergthreatened in a veiled way that its social networks could close in Europe because community legislation prohibits it from transferring data from European citizens to its servers in the United States, and that, it reported in a letter sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)puts at risk the activity in two of its main businesses: Facebook and Instagram.

I hope it closes, thought half of Europe. Unfortunately it was just a trial balloon that they themselves punctured in less than 24 hours by assuring on their blog that they had no intention of closing the two networks in Europe. He also insisted that he has never tried to challenge European data protection laws. A bluff and a brake that occurred a few days after the biggest hit in the new Meta stock market. Its shares fell almost 25% in one day. Some 200,000 million dollars were diluted. Of them, 29,000 million were from Zuckerberg himself.

The reason for the sinking

The reason for the collapse was that for the first time in its history Facebook had dropped daily active users. Barely a million in the world count, but many more in the North American market. And this was the definitive confirmation of the fatigue suffered by this network and that has slowed down the growth in the number of users and therefore of ads. That said, the benefits are still spectacularly dizzying. In the last year he has won more than $40 billion for its advertising revenue. And Europe is the second best revenue market for Meta. That’s why everyone knew he wasn’t going to go. And it’s a shame. Facebook is today the greatest internal threat to all democratic countries due to its power of manipulation and influence in all electoral processes. A danger that is not easy to combat. Perhaps the best weapon against Facebook is that young people have fled en masse. It bores them. It is true that they remain on Instagram, but they suffer from the growing competition from new, more groundbreaking networks such as TikTok or Twitch.

Now Meta searches the metaverse, but while it arrives, its business continues to be based on a very aggressive commercial policy that frequently crosses the red lines of the already weak data protection legislation in the United States. And that Europe does not allow. It’s been a long time since any European government or regulator believed that Zuckerberg would do the right thing if it prevented him from making money. He has already been fined for lying to the European Union by ensuring that he would not join the data of Facebook users with those of WhatsApp. It took a few weeks. He was fined 225 million euros. Although for fines the 5,000 million dollars imposed in the United States, the United States Federal Trade Commission for having sold the data of 87 million of its users in the case Cambridge Analytics.

Zuckerberg doesn’t care. It is profitable for you to pay those fines. His ceremony is always the same. He first denies the facts, then apologizes, assumes the fine no matter how high, says it’s the last time and until the next. He is able to appear remorseful and arrogant at the same time before the US Senate or before him European Parliament. He promised to fight intensely against the fake news to avoid manipulations like the presidential elections he won donald trump or the referendum Brexit. He boasted of hiring companies in dozens of countries to control the publication and verification process, but everything has remained the same. A study conducted by researchers at the New York University and the Université Grenoble Alpes in France found that from August 2020 to January 2021, news publishers known for publishing misinformation got six times more interactions on Facebook than trusted news sources. Publishers who post deceptive accounts are rewarded because they generate more traffic.

A few months ago, in October, a senior ex-director of Facebook, Frances Hagen leaked internal documents showing that the company knew that Instagram was toxic for the mental health of millions of teenagers around the world who feel worse about their own body and on top of that they ended up hooked on this social network. Haugen also testified before the United States Senate that the Facebook Algorithms Promote Hateful News for More Engagement and get us to spend more time on the platform. And it went further. He acknowledged that internally at Facebook they knew that in developing countries the network was used for human and drug trafficking. And they have done nothing to prevent it. Zuckerberg again denied everything.

Meta, like Google or Amazon, are not just global companies with the best and most advanced technology, with an undoubted creative genius and exceptional adaptability and usability in their services. They are companies that have entered our lives and have become essential for many. Your business is based on data. in our data. They traffic and make a lot of money from the data. It does not matter if they are a social network, a search engine or an electronic store. In reality, for many we are talking about three monopolies that act like monopolies and disregard national legislation. With their size and voracity, in the face of the slightest competition, they gobble up any company that achieves medium success in their field. That was done, for example, by Facebook buying Instagram in 2012 and then WhatsApp in 2014. There are already many voices calling for the antitrust law to be applied to them, and some are already at work. Starting with the United States government itself, which through the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and together with a coalition made up of 46 states, both Democrats and Republicans, formally accused Facebook of violating antitrust laws. At the moment the first round was won by Zuckerberg as a matter of procedure. But the battle is still open.

A run forward

In this rush forward, Zuckerberg has changed his name and says he is refocusing his goals. Now the future is in the metaverse, that physical and digital environment that connects augmented reality and virtual reality. And he wants to control it. It sounds like science fiction, but it is not the first attempt. The oldest will remember the experience and boom that it meant The Second Life in 2003, a great virtual world where each user lived with his own avatar designed by himself and could interact with the rest of the users. It had a great impact even among companies, and although it is still alive, millions of users abandoned it within a few months.

Now technology and content have advanced a lot and not only Meta is looking for business in this new world. There are many big technology, video game or entertainment companies working on it as well. But Meta is the scariest. If on more or less open platforms it has been almost impossible to stop his ability to manipulate citizens, to concentrate the business of thousands of small businessmen and to traffic in trillions of data, nobody knows how he could be controlled in these new environments. Remember this word: dystopia. His definition is: “Imaginary society under a totalitarian power or a certain ideology, according to the conception of a certain author, which would be the opposite of utopia.” And Zuckeberg wants to be that determined author. Let’s hope they stop it sooner.