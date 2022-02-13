will fly from Madrid to Sydney in 90 minutes

Related news

The technological boost that the aeronautical industry has experienced from the space industry translates into initiatives that promise to break with everything established. For example, planes that can cover the route between Spain and the United States in one hour Employing the most advanced materials, aerodynamic designs and engines that will come in the next few years.

One of the latest to arrive is the Chinese Space Transportation which, based in the city of Beijing and founded in 2018, has become one of the promises of world hypersonic aviation. To achieve this, it forgets the traditional aircraft formats and opts for something more similar to the operation of a rocket with vertical takeoff and landing.

Last August, it was announced that Space Transportation had raised $46 million in funding to carry out its project, and the momentum appears to be bearing fruit. Recently, according to space.comThey have carried out several tests of its Tianxing 1 and Tianxing 2 prototypes reaching the tenth launch test last January 23.

A global ‘air bridge’

The idea of ​​the Chinese company is to get perform point-to-point suborbital flights. Just like a traditional airline would, only at a high enough altitude to be considered a suborbital flight. This border is crossed when crossing the Kármán Line that delimits the atmosphere with space and that is located at 100 kilometers of altitude.

Passenger ship docked with mother ship

Space Transportation

To show the world how they operate, they have published a video on their website where you can see some details of future Space Transportation flights. The flight mechanics very similar to the one currently used by Virgin Galactic for its tourist flights using a mothership and another where the passengers actually meet. Although with the great difference of vertical takeoff.

As can be seen in this footage, which is still a computer simulation, travelers enter the ship by their own feet and at ground level, since at first it is horizontal. Once the passage on board, stands upright and takes off.

ship in takeoff position

Space Transportation

at a certain altitude -which they do not mention at any time- the ship with the passengers undocks from the mother ship, which returns to the mainland to be reused, while the manned one continues its flight using its own engine. From that moment is when the proper suborbital flight begins with speeds that can reach 10,000 kilometers per hour; about 8 times the speed of sound.

Thanks to this speed, the ship could cover paths as Madrid to Sydney in an hour and a half, from the capital of Spain to New York in 50 minutes or from Murcia to Johannesburg in an hour. Taking into account acceleration and braking. In this last phase of the flight, the ship is again positioned vertically and will land vertically. The video does not show the disembarkation of the personnel, who should be completely lying down, nor the docking process of another mother ship.

interior of the ship

Space Transportation

Everything related to the hypersonic industry in China is surrounded by a very dense halo of mystery. Space Transportation information is exclusively available in Chinese and technical or minimally precise details are conspicuous by their absence.

At the moment, only the short-term plans of the company are known, who say they want to start carrying out the first tests on the mainland of the hypersonic ship in 2023, a first flight in 2024 and a manned flight in 2025. According to the company, they plan to make the first commercial flight in 2030. A really tight schedule considering that they have not yet turned 4 years old.

Vertical ship in landing position

Space Transportation

And it is that China has become one of those countries in enter the select club of the hypersonic. A few months ago it was revealed that the Asian giant had launched a missile of this category without any army or intelligence agency in the world realizing it. In fact, it came to light 3 months later.

initiatives —which are publicly known— in the field of hypersonics are numerous with programs carried out by both public entities such as the CASC (its space agency) and by private companies.

suborbital passenger spacecraft

Space Transportation

In front of SpaceX

Although Space Transportation’s ship launch system is truly novel, Elon Musk already came up with it a few years ago the possibility of using their spaceships to make journeys within the Earth.

If everything goes as planned by SpaceX, the Starship will be in charge of connecting cities like Los Angeles and New York in just 25 minutes or a journey between London and Hong Kong in 34 on suborbital flights. Exactly the same one whose mission is to take humans to the Moon again and everything indicates that it will do the same with the first flights to Mars scheduled for the next few years.

Elon Musk’s space company, for the moment, has not set dates for the first tests as the Chinese have done. It will depend fundamentally on how the Starship ship development and the launcher used.

