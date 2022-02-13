William Levy could resume his courtship with Maite Perroni

William Levy He had his best economic and popularity period when he was a leading man in Mexican soap operas. Now he has regained some of his fame with “Café con aroma de mujer”, but according to the YouTube program “Gossip no Like”, the actor has not been able to recover financially or emotionally, so he has had a crisis that has led him to divorce with Elizabeth Gutiérrez and to try his luck at work in Spain with his new series “Montecristo”.

Given this move to the Iberian country, the media have assured that the actor will start dating his alleged lover, the Spanish actress, Alicia Sanz. However, journalists Javier Cerani and Elizabeth Beristain raised the possibility that A love from the past returns for the Cuban and it would be Maite Perroni.

The ex-RBD is currently living in Spain, away from her boyfriend and producer Andrés Tovar, due to the actress’s new film project “Without you I can’t” that will have her on the European continent where she could reunite with Levy.

This is how the romance of William Levy and Maite Perroni began

William Levy and Maite Perroni met in 2008 during the filming of the telenovela “Cuidado con el Ángel”. At that time, the actress of “Oscuro Desire” had just separated from her boyfriend Guido Laris, musical director of the group that catapulted them to fame, RBD, and Levy had momentarily distanced himself from Elizabeth Gutiérrez who had already given gave birth to their first son Christopher Alexander.

On several occasions, The two actors were caught by the paparazzi taking night walks through Acapulco, very much in love. Even close sources confirmed that the actors had a secret love relationship. However, love It didn’t last more than four months.