Xavi’s summoned list for Espanyol-FC Barcelona…

FC Barcelona visits Espanyol this Sunday at the RCDE Stadium, in the match corresponding to matchday 24 of LaLiga. The team led by Xavi Hernández arrives with a resounding victory in their pocket against Atlético de Madrid (4-2), after a footballing ‘exhibition’ by the new reinforcements. The Catalans want to continue their streak of seven games in a row without defeat in the League, where only two points separate him from Real Betis in third position.

After sealing a necessary victory against the colchonero, the Egarense will enjoy his new additions for the second consecutive game. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not start in the match against Madrid, so this could be his chance to make his debut in the starting eleven. For his part, Adama Traoré was solid on the right flank, which ensures him a position from the start.

Barça’s last victories in the League had been tight and the lack of goals was presented as a constant problem. However, the sports demonstration that Xavi presented at the Camp Nou against ‘Cholo’ Simeone made it clear that the club has a new version after the winter market and that he wants to continue climbing the table to get closer to the top of the championship.

That is why the coach has not wanted to save anything and has removed the ‘veto’ from Ousmane Dembélé since last Sunday. The Frenchman was ‘punished’ by his contractual situation with the institution, but as an exit seems impossible before the summer, Xavi has decided to continue using him in the coming months. The ‘Mosquito’ continues to be an important piece in the squad and his imbalance is another ‘weapon’ within the squad.

Barça call against Espanyol

Marc-André ter Stegen

Gerard Pique

Ronald Araujo

Riqui Puig

Net

Frankie de Jong

Oscar Mingueza

Nico

Jordi Alba

Sergio Busquets

pedri

Sergio Dest

Fernando Torres

Martin Braithwaite

Luuk de Jong

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Adama Traore

Gavi

Arnau Tenas

Ousmane Dembele

Eric Garcia

Abde

Jutgla

The most important loss will be that of Dani Alves. The Brazilian carries a two-game ban after an ‘aggravating’ foul from behind on Yannick Carrasco that cost him his expulsion against ‘Aleti’. That is why he will not be available for the coach in this league match. Despite this, the one born in Terrassa will recover an important element after several weeks. This is Eric García, who is already totally healthy from his injury distal in the femoral biceps of the right thigh and could be an important asset if the development of the match demands it.

The midfield will be populated by the indisputable Sergio Busquets and Pedri, as well as a renewed Frenkie de Jong, who has left good feelings in his last games. In the rotation are Gavi and Nico, who have taken a step forward this season and are important to the coach. In defense, Piqué and Araújo are the central duo, while Jordi Alba and Sergiño Dest will be the protagonists on the wings. The plate is served.

Thus, Barcelona is preparing for a match that will make Cornellá de Llobregat ‘vibrate’. If Joan Laporta’s men want to continue their good run in the second half of the campaign, they must take the three points home yes or yes. Little by little the team is growing and showing its best version, and it is important to maintain composure to move forward steadily in 2022 now that the Catalans have found the ‘formula’.

Remember that in FCBN you will be able to follow the FC Barcelona match against Espanyol live, as well as the rest of the commitments that await the squad in the 2021-22 season. You will be able to keep up to date with the news about the dressing room, the transfers, the match schedule and everything related to Barça news through FCBN and its iOS and Android applications, through this link.