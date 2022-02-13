XFlix 17 – Download for Android APK Free

The extensive offer of on-demand television platforms at reasonable prices is not an obstacle to the proliferation of free alternatives of dubious morality, as is the case with Xflix. Here the user will be able to find television series and movies for free and in streaming, which they can watch at any time.

A functional and basic app to watch series and movies for free on Android

The app has a somewhat improvable design, although it meets the minimum requirements in terms of functionality. In other words, being able to browse through the catalog offered, explore the references according to the chosen genre, play the video integrated into the application and even download chapters and complete movies to watch without the need for an active Internet connection. And as for the content, well, many of the fashionable titles.

There is not much more to say about this app, although it is not the quintessence of streaming video, it does meet the basics that anyone who wants to watch movies and movies for free can demand… although, truthfully, there are other payment options a lot more stable and with better performance at all levels, it may be worth the investment of a few euros per month.