Zoé Saldaña and her family visit Luis Abinader at the National Palace

President Luis Abinader paused on Friday morning to receive actress Zoé Saldaña in his offices, who is visiting the Dominican Republic with her family.

After discussing current local and international issues, Abinader expressed his admiration for the work of the actress who has developed a consistent film career.

Instead, Zoé had warm words for the President: “Being received with my family by Mr. President Luis Abinader was a great experience for me and especially for my children; This visit gives a greater edge to the objective of my visit to the country. , which was with the objective that they know more about their Dominican roots”.

The interpreter took advantage of a short vacation from her filming of “Guardians of the Galaxy” to bring her children to meet her uncles and cousins.

“The pandemic had prevented me from bringing them before,” Zoé said and reiterated her gratitude to the president and the entire team who had a fine treatment with her and her entire family.

The actress came to the country accompanied by her husband Marco Perego, her children Cy, Bowie and Zen, her parents Dagoberto Galán and Asalia Nazario and her in-laws Ezio Perego and Fiorenza Andreoli.

It is not often that the children of the Dominican actress are exposed in public. Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio were born on November 27, 2014 (they are 7 years old), while in December 2016 Zen Hilario (now 5 years old) saw the light.