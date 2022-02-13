Zuckerberg releases new update for screenshots

Midtime Editorial

Don’t take screenshots! mark zuckerbergthe creator of Facebook and consequently Goal has explained the importance of privacy within your messaging apps as they are WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. So it will launch a new update.

No more screenshots?

Within these applications there are options that allow users to send encrypted messages. This refers to the fact that they are only available for a short time or that they can only be viewed as long as they remain within that format.

The reason for offering these options is to provide users with greater privacy within their conversations. However, screenshots are counterproductive to these options. Because of this, Mark Zuckerberg decided to take action on the matter.

The creator of Facebook and Meta will launch soon one option what let users know when one of the interlocutors of the conversation have taken a screenshot. In this way the other user you will receive a notification to warn you that your messages have been captured.

In this way, the user will be able to ask the other person for explanations or cut off communication directly. Zuckerberg also announced that they are adding GIFS, stickers and reactions within encrypted messages. this update will start for Messenger but it could also be transferred to WhatsApp and Instagram.

