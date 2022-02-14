11 bitcoins were sent over the lightning network completely free

Almost half a million dollars in bitcoins (BTC) were routed this week through the Lightning Network (LN), in a shipment that cost zero satoshis. A huge transaction completely free, which in another network would have cost a considerable amount.

The transfer was carried out through the zero fee routing payment gateway, which, through Twitter, communicated the shipment. It was 11 bitcoins that got from one end to the other without any transaction fee (fee in English).

According to the CriptoNoticias Price Calculator, the transfer had an average equivalent of USD 477,358.

According to the lightning node broker, all of their payment channels route bidirectionally, so you don’t see the need to rebalance the channelswhich is the procedure where funds are moved to transfer them between them, increasing their capacities.

For free routing, zero fee routing uses a virtual private server (VPS), with 8 cores and 16 GB of RAM, only for the Lightning node.

The gateway specified that, before sending, it no longer needs to look at the mempool to see if there are cheap rates on the Bitcoin main chain. “I just need to look at my pending open Lightning channels,” he said.

Zero fee routing is a gateway that, according to the information published in both.space, has, so far, 776 Lightning payment channels open and working. In addition, it has a capacity of 27.24 BTC, 9% more than last week.

An interesting fact is that zero fee routing is one of the five payment gateways via Lightning that offers services without charging commissions in return. But, of all, it is the one with the most capacity and channels available for anyone who wants to send sats without having to pay fees.

A free shipping that cannot be compared

Sending 11 bitcoins or almost USD 500,000 is something without equal, especially when contrasted with the commissions that the fiat system usually charges per transaction.

Just to give an example, if someone had wanted to transfer USD 500,000 through Western Union, whose transfer fee is 4%, they would have to pay an additional USD 20,000. That is, USD 520,000 would be the total amount.

In the case of using the PayPal gateway, whose rate is 3.49%, the sum would be USD 518,081. The platform would charge a commission of USD 18,081 for a shipment like the one executed through zero fee routing.

If Amazon Pay is used to send the same amount, where the cross-border fee is 3.3%, the final sum would come to $516,500, or a fee of $16,500, on average.

And, in the case of using a different blockchain network, such as Ethereum, the total shipment rises to USD 510,200, on average. That is, $10,200 in fees using the second largest blockchain by valuation.

This suggests that the Bitcoin Lightning network, in addition to speeding up payments, allows a saving that, for the economic purposes of anyone, is very relevant.

Lightning Network for everyone

In view of the high shipping fees, it is normal that the second layer solution of Bitcoin goes viral. For that, developers have contributed.

This is the case of John Cantrell, who this week launched an LN node that, he promises, will make the BTC scaling solution reach the whole world. This was reported by CriptoNoticias.

$10,204 is the fee for sending half a million dollars through the Ethereum blockchain. / Source: ETH-MIXER.

The node is called Sensei and, according to the specialist, it combines the usefulness of the Bitcoin development kit with the flexibility and low resource requirements of the Lightning development kit.

And, in a situation that goes hand in hand, the Bitcoin design community updated their guide, which in its second version fully focuses on LN. For them, Lightning will be the first thing many see when embarking on Bitcoin.