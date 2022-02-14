A small fan cries after Puebla’s agonizing draw, moves the Network and is now wanted by the Mexican club to “reward his passion” (VIDEO)

Puebla managed to equalize the score thanks to a goal by Guillermo Martínez in the 95th minute of the match.

The Mexican soccer club Puebla is looking for a boy who burst into tears of emotion in the stands of the Cuauhtémoc stadium when his team managed to draw in the last moments of the match against Atlas.

IT'S NOT JUST FOOTBALL! 🥺🥺 Let the sincere love for this beautiful sport never end… Would you help us find Sweet Potato?

“He is wanted to reward his passion for the ‘fringe,'” the sports institution reported on its Twitter account. Twitter, next to the image of the little fan. “Help me find it,” she added, asking users to further spread the message.

“I feel that it is one of the greatest prizes that a team can have, not even a coach or player; it is the greatest intangible reward that a team that makes an effort, that works and that excites an entire city can have,” said the technical director of the ‘fringe’, Nicolás Larcamón, at a press conference at the end of the match.

“We work for prestige, for every day to have greater challenges, but that is part of a prize that is not easily found,” he added.

Puebla tied 1-1 against Atlas for the Mexican league after a goal by Guillermo Martínez 95 minutes into the game, placing it in first place in the general table with 11 points in five games played.

