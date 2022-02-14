Adrian Gill, the new American jewel who is close to signing with Barcelona

The future of the United States National Team seems to be in good hands and that is The North American country continues to produce highly talented players capable of making a difference in the coming years in the USMNT.

One of them is 16-year-old Adrian Gill, who was born in Denver, Coloradobut who football-wise has been forged at FC Barcelona’s Masía and promises to be one of the most outstanding midfielders in the coming years for Barça and the USMNT.

In recent days, The player’s environment would have started talks with the Blaugrana board for the signing of the American’s first professional contract 16 years old, according to the journalist Tom Bogart through their social networks.

In this way, in the event of the signing being finalized, Team USA will have a new jewel playing in Europe for the next few yearsfact that would benefit the selection, since everything indicates that Adrian Gill wants to represent the United States, since he has been considered for the USMNT Sub-17.

Adrian Gill would join Diego Kochen

A few weeks ago it was announced that another American youth belongs to the lower categories of FC Barcelona. He is Diego Kochen, young goalkeeper who would be joined by Adrian Gill after signing his first professional contract with the Catalan team.