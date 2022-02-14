Altair Jarabo shines in the pool, wearing a red mini bikini

Admin 53 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

Altair Jarabo gave a pleasant surprise to his followers in Instagrambecause she shared a video -recorded by herself- in which she appears in the pool of an exclusive resortshowing off her figure in a red mini bikini and looking very relaxed.

Apparently these are days off for the beautiful Mexican actress, who is currently working on the telenovela “Warrior heart”, wearing one of the star roles. The premiere is very close in Mexico, and a few days ago it caused a sensation in TikTok a clip in which he is seen during a break in the scenes, wearing tight vinyl pants.

Altair gets along very well with all her co-stars, and on her account Instagram He published many photographs in which he poses during the recordings: “I suspect that they will not be able to stop seeing my sisters @okaginer and Karena, who only in fiction could I not love!”

You may also like:

-Altair Jarabo raises the temperature by showing off her body in a yellow mini bikini

-Altair Jarabo surprises with a new look, now she is redheaded!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Eminem and his gesture in the Super Bowl: he challenged the NFL and was a world trend | RACISM USA USA United States CELEBS RMMN | TVMAS

Lima, February 13, 2022Updated on 02/13/2022 11:01 pm Eminem’s presentation at the 56th edition of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved