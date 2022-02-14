Altair Jarabo shines in the pool, wearing a red mini bikini

Altair Jarabo gave a pleasant surprise to his followers in Instagrambecause she shared a video -recorded by herself- in which she appears in the pool of an exclusive resortshowing off her figure in a red mini bikini and looking very relaxed.

Apparently these are days off for the beautiful Mexican actress, who is currently working on the telenovela “Warrior heart”, wearing one of the star roles. The premiere is very close in Mexico, and a few days ago it caused a sensation in TikTok a clip in which he is seen during a break in the scenes, wearing tight vinyl pants.

Altair gets along very well with all her co-stars, and on her account Instagram He published many photographs in which he poses during the recordings: “I suspect that they will not be able to stop seeing my sisters @okaginer and Karena, who only in fiction could I not love!”

