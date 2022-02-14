Anitta wore the colors of the Cincinnati Bengals wearing the number of her current partner

At the beginning of February, the Brazilian star Anitta He made a particular promise during his presentation on “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon’s American program.

The singer presented her most recent single, “Boys Don’t Cry”, but He also made a particular prediction for Super Bowl LVI: Said the Cincinnati Bengals were going to beat the Los Angeles Rams. “I know for sure. You can bet all your money,” she said.

But the biggest revelation was yet to come, as Anitta claimed she was in a relationship with a Bengals player. “I know they’re going to win, because I’m going to make sure they have a great night before,” promised.

Anitta showed off in concert with a daring look inspired by the Cincinnati Bengals

And in a certain way she already did, since the Brazilian gave a concert entitled Ensaios da Anitta, in Sao Pablo, where he took advantage of wearing a particular and sensual outfit inspired by the Cincinnati team.

Singer He swapped the classic Bengals jersey for a black corset and orange hot pants. In addition, he wore a particular detail: he chose number 83, the one used by Tyler Boyd, a player with whom it had been speculated that he had a relationship, after his debut on “The Tonight Show”.

Look at Anitta’s look during her concert in Sao Pablo

