Barcelona avoids falling against Espanyol in the Catalan derby thanks to Luuk de Jong’s goal in 96

2022-02-13

Spanish Y Barcelona tied at two goals (2-2) in the Catalan derby, a point that allows the azulgranas to regain fourth place, while the Betis consolidates on the podium after beating the bottom team 4-2 I raised.

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league goes

Very close was the Spanish to stay with the triumph, since Sergio Darder (40) and Thomas Raul (64) traced back the initial goal of pedri (two).

But the team of Xavi Hernandezin the discount and with the two teams playing with 10 due to the simultaneous expulsion of Gerard Piqué Y Nico Melmed (90+2), was saved from the fall after a header from the Dutchman Luuk de Jong to center of Adama Traore (90+6).