Barcelona avoids falling against Espanyol in the Catalan derby thanks to Luuk de Jong’s goal in 96

2022-02-13
Spanish Y Barcelona tied at two goals (2-2) in the Catalan derby, a point that allows the azulgranas to regain fourth place, while the Betis consolidates on the podium after beating the bottom team 4-2 I raised.
This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league goes
Very close was the Spanish to stay with the triumph, since Sergio Darder (40) and Thomas Raul (64) traced back the initial goal of pedri (two).
But the team of Xavi Hernandezin the discount and with the two teams playing with 10 due to the simultaneous expulsion of Gerard Piqué Y Nico Melmed (90+2), was saved from the fall after a header from the Dutchman Luuk de Jong to center of Adama Traore (90+6).
With this point, Barcelona regains fourth place to the detriment of Atletico Madridalthough both teams add the same units (39).
The two are 4 points behind. Betiswho consolidated his place on the podium thanks to another great performance by the team led by the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini.
to a point of Barcelona Y Athletic is the Real societywho straightened the course after a few last weeks of negative results with a 2-0 victory against grenade (16th).
The next commitment for the Blaugrana team will be in the Europa League when they host the Camp Nou on Thursday Naples. Three days later he will visit Mestalla to play against Valencia.