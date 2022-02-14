BTC, XRP, CRO, FTT, THETA

Bitcoin (BTC) has given back some of its recent gainsbut the on-chain data resource Ecoinometrics said that the whales are hoarding because they believe the price is attractive from a long-term perspective.

On the downside, analyst Willy Woo believes $33,000 is a firm floor for bitcoin. Credible Crypto, the popular Twitter trader, said citing data from PlanC that chances of bitcoin price dipping below $30,000 are slim.

Daily view of cryptocurrency market data. Fountain: Coin360

Fidelity Digital Assets head of research Chris Kuiper believes that bitcoin price downside risk could be minimal compared to other digital assetsbut could rebound substantially if it succeeds in replacing gold as a store of value.

Could bitcoin and altcoins recover after the recent pullback? Let’s study the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that can attract the attention of investors in the short term.

BTC/USDT

Bitcoin price turned down from overhead resistance at $45,456, but one silver lining is that the bulls have not allowed the price to break below the 20-day exponential moving average ($41.383).

Daily chart of the BTC/USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the price bounces from the current level, the bulls will try to push the BTC/USDT pair above $45.456.. A close above this level will complete a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern.

The pair could rally to $52.088where the bears will likely face a strong challenge. If the bulls break above this level, the pair could start its upward march towards the pattern target of $56.904..

This positive view will be nullified if the price breaks and sustains below $39,600.. Such a move could open the doors to a potential drop to $36,250.

4-hour chart for the BTC/USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The pair turned down from $45.456 and broke below the moving averages.. The bulls are attempting to defend the minor support at $41,688.88 but are facing stiff resistance at the moving averages.

If the price turns down from the current level and breaks below $41,688.88, the pair could drop to $39,600. If the price bounces off this level, then the pair could stay in a range between $39,600 and $45,456 for a few days..

To the upside, a breakout and close above the moving averages will be the first indication that the bulls have a slight advantage. The pair could then rally to $43,920 and later to $45,456.

XRP/USDT

Ripple (XRP) broke out and closed above the moving averages on February 7, indicating that the downtrend could be coming to an end. The bears tried to push the price back below the breakout level at $0.75, but the bulls foiled their attempt.

Daily chart of the XRP/USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The price bounced off $0.75 and the bulls are trying to push the XRP/USDT pair towards the overhead resistance at $1. A breakout and close above this resistance could open the doors for a potential rally to $1.41.

The moving averages are on the verge of a bullish crossover and the RSI is in the positive zone, indicating that buyers have the upper hand.. This positive view will be invalidated if it breaks down and closes below $0.75. Such a move will indicate that the bears continue to sell on the rallies.

XRP/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the bulls and bears are battling near the $0.82 mark. The bulls pushed the price above this level, but the bears stalled the rally at $0.85 and have pushed the pair back below $0.82.

A positive aspect is that the bulls are buying the dips in the 50 SMA zone. If the price bounces off this support, the bulls will try to push the pair above $0.85 and challenge the $0.91 resistance. Conversely, If it breaks out and closes below the 50 SMA, the pair could go to $0.75. A breakout and close below this support could signal the start of a deeper correction.

CRO/USDT

Crypto.com’s native currency (CRO) broke above the 50-day SMA USD (0.47) on Feb 7, which suggests that the corrective phase may be over. The price rose to $0.54 on Feb 10, where the bears are mounting a strong defense.

Daily chart of the CRO/USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The moving averages are on the verge of a bullish crossover and the RSI is in positive territory, indicating that buyers have a slight edge.. If the current breakout of the moving averages holds, it will suggest that the bulls are buying on the dips. The bulls will then try to push the price above $0.54 and resume the uptrend.

If they do, the CRO/USDT pair could rally to $0.60 and then $0.68. Conversely, If the price turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA, the pair could drop to $0.39.

CRO/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is rising within an ascending channel pattern. The bulls tried to push the price above the channel, but the bears had other plans. The bears are hesitant to do the same as they have pushed the pair back inside the channel, trapping the aggressive bulls.

The buyers try to defend the 50-SMA. If the price sustains above the 20-EMA, the bulls will again try to push the pair above the resistance line of the channel.. This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down and falls below the support line of the channel.

FTT/USDT

FTX Token (FTT) has been volatile within a widening formation. The failure of the buyers to push the price above the resistance line indicates that the bears are selling on rallies at this level..

Daily chart of the FTT/USDT pair. Source: TradingView

But nevertheless, A small silver lining is that the bulls are buying the dips in the zone between the 20-day EMA ($43.85) and the 50-day SMA ($41.50).. If the price rebounds from the current level, the buyers will make one more attempt to clear the upper hurdle.

If they do, the FTT/USDT pair could start a new uptrend. The pair could rally to $53.50where the bears could once again pose a strong challenge, but if this resistance is broken, rally could extend to $65.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price turns down and falls below the 50-day SMA.. That will indicate that the pair could extend its stay inside the widening pattern for a few more days.

FTT/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The failure of the bulls to push the price above the $48-$50 resistance zone may have enticed short-term traders to take profits. The pair has broken below both moving averages and could drop to the 38.2% Fibonacci levels at $41.99.

If the price rises from the current level or $41.99, it will suggest that the buyers are piling on the dips.. The bulls will once again try to push the price above the 50-SMA. If they succeed, the pair could challenge the overhead resistance.

Instead, if it breaks down and closes below $41.99, a deeper correction towards the 50% retracement level at $39.95 could start.

THETA/USDT

Theta Network (THETA) broke out and closed above the downtrend line on Feb 10, indicating that the downtrend might be coming to an end. Typically, a rally above a stiff resistance tends to pull back and retest the breakout level.

THETA/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls manage to convert the breakout level into support, this suggests a change in sentiment from selling on rallies to buying on dips. The 20-day EMA ($3.49) has started to turn up and the RSI is in the positive territory, which suggests an upside for buyers..

If the price rebounds from the downtrend line, the bulls will try to start a new uptrend. A breakout and close above $4.39 could attract more buying and the THETA/USDT pair could rally towards $6..

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price turns down from the current level and breaks below the downtrend line.. Such a move will suggest that the break above the downtrend line could have been a bull trap.

THETA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The pair has been rising within an ascending channel pattern. The bulls tried to overcome the resistance line of the channel, but the bears did not budge. This may have prompted the bears to take short-term profits, driving the price towards the support line.

The price has bounced off the support line three times before, so the bulls will once again try to defend it.. If the price rebounds from the level and rises above the downtrend line, it will signal the resumption of the uptrend.

On the other hand, if it breaks down and closes below the support line of the channel, it could signal a deeper correction towards $3.20.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading movement involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

