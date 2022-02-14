Carlos Acevedo sends a message to Guillermo Ochoa prior to Santos vs. America

No day, one of the archers who looks like the perfect prospect to replace William Ochoa on the Mexican teamis Charles Acevedogoalkeeper of Santos Club Laguna that for some seasons, has been shown as the pillar of leadership and of course, in goal, of those of Keepstarting as one of the players with the best performance in this bad start to the campaign for those led by Peter Caixihna. Before the match against America club from this night, Acevedo had a few words for William Ochoawho remains his competition in the Mexican team.

Tonight, the Eagles they visit the lagoons at Crown Stadiumin a game that could define the future of Santiago Solari at the head of the capital team in this week of nine points for the bluecream. Let’s remember that if they lose this game, they are in danger of finishing in the last position of the general table in this Closure 2022.

For now, Charles Acevedo had a few words to refer to the goalkeeper of the America club, William Ochoasaying that he has a lot of respect for the hierarchy he has earned with his career in Europe and with him Tricolorbut still, the element Lagoon will continue working to appear in a call with Gerardo Martino and train with Paco Memo in the face of some commitment of the Mexican representative. Although for now, it seems that Gerardo Martino wants to have only experienced people under his three posts, and goalkeepers like Acevedo they would see opportunities until the next process.

Since you came out in the call you have the illusion of being there, I’m not going to start crying and I can only wait for a call soon. With the work that is going to happen, I have a lot of respect for Memo for the trajectory he has and I visualize myself training with him.

Guillermo Ochoa’s performances have been important since the arrival of Santiago Solari

Even during the best stage of the Argentine helmsman at the head of the Eagles, William Ochoa It was vital for the rival teams not to tie or even take advantage when the offensive Cream blue I had no aim. In this way, now that the Eagles are experiencing one of their worst moments in years, it is evident that Paco Memo It is a fundamental piece for Solari continue as Technical Director of the Coapaand its continuity passes, to a large extent, through the hands of the goalkeeper.