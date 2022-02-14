Carlos Hermosillo casts doubt on the departure of Álvaro Dávila

The departure of Álvaro Dávila from the presidency of Blue Cross made all the actors surrounding La Maquina take position. Among those who question the boss’s decision is Carlos Hermosillowho claims that “there is something deeper” in the director’s idea of ​​leaving his position at the beginning of a new tournament.

In a conversation with Marca Claro, the former striker and scorer of the cement workers ‘fired’ his verb against some managers whom he never had among his favorites. In fact, Hermosillo has always been critical of this new directive, considering that “they have no word” after they left him out of the organization chart when they took possession of the institution.

“It is not consistent to say that he is leaving for personal problems, here is something more substantive that in particular we should not be interested and that in football the team is doing very well. I hope it doesn’t affect you”began his intervention, and then affirmed that the directive headed by Dávila never had a word.

“In particular, it is something that I already saw coming, this type of thing happens to people who do not have a word. Administratively they bring too many fights, there is a lawsuit and one should not get involved. What I do applaud is the sports dedication, Juan Reynoso has kept the group away from what is happening, although they leave upset due to non-payment“, remarked.

The “Cerro Azul Giant” was one of the names that this directive managed to hold a position of weight in the institution, however, in the end everything came to nothing and this unleashed the anger of the former scorer, who never missed the opportunity to be critical. “They talked to me and told me that I was the one, they are going to use what suits people, I am a man of my word and suddenly Álvaro Dávila appeared. What has to happen in Cruz Azul is that there is unity on the part of the cooperative members“, he pointed.