Carlos Rivera finds “sugar mommy” Will he say goodbye to Cynthia?

Carlos Rivera Does the Goddess of Cumbia ask to let her keep it? | Instagram

Carlos Rivera captivates millions of women and this includes artists of the medium, “Margarita, La Diosa de la Cumbia” would be one of them and who launched an unseemly proposal to the boyfriend of Cynthia Rodriguez: “You want to keep it.”

The singerCarlos Rivera, would leave the interpreter in awe to the extent that “The Goddess of Cumbia” launched an unseemly proposal to the “originally from Tláxcala”, to whom he addressed a very controversial statement: “Don’t work, I’ll support you”

Without a doubt, a confession that would be very controversial and at the same time funny on the part of the charismatic interpreter of songs like “Escándalo”, “Traicionero” towards Charles Riverawho has a relationship with Cynthia Rodriguez since 2015 What will the “former academicof this proposal?

The “Colombian” who at some point confessed to being a “great admirer of the interpreter” shared the details of the moment in which she crossed paths with him “composer“36 years old in his dressing room.









For the famous 61-year-old, “born March 15, 1986” would make such an impression to the extent that she virtually offered him a proposal to stop working that she supported him.

Although Margarita detailed having been attracted to him “former judge of The Voice” in Mexico and Spain for a long time, the “nationalized Mexican” felt even more attracted to “mexican actor“after he went to visit her in the dressing room.

Everyone knows the relationship of several years that the interpreter of songs like “Other lives“, “What is ours stays ours”, “I was waiting for you”, among many others, he maintains with the host of Venga la Alegría, something for which the exponent of tropical music expressed great respect.

However, at some point, the careers of both would allow them to share the stage after the “Cynthia Rodriguez’s boyfriend“, was invited by the “originally from Medellín”.

In a past talk, Margarita recalled the moment when she summoned the theater actor to sing together on stage, back in 2019. The attraction to the actor of musical works such as “The Lion King” “Mamma Mia”, among the most recognized, increased at the moment of having met him in person, he detailed, particularly at the moment of “touching” him.

“I once invited him to a show in Ensenada and he went to greet me in the dressing room, and when I go to see that man, he comes in….Playing him was wonderful, pap@s!to….Carlos, don’t work, I support you. We are going to do a duet, but elsewhere, the Colombian joked with laughter. “

Recently, the acclaimed Carlos Augusto Rivera Guerra premiered the play, “José: El Soñador”, which is why a few weeks ago, he would have denounced that his face had been taken from the publicity that was placed in various parts of the city.

Presumably, it would be some of the fans of the famous who would take advantage of the images to take them as posters to their homes and thus have something of the remembered “winner of The Academy 2004”.