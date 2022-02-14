Chiquis Rivera shakes her rear during her brother Johnny’s birthday party

Chiquis Rivera shared in their stories Instagram several videos showing her during her brother’s birthday party Johnny Lopez. Wearing a black dress, the singer moved her rearguard to the rhythm of the music as she danced on the floor with a friend of hers.

Johnny turned 21 and was celebrated with a 1920s-style themed event; he also took his best steps next to some dancers and split a multi-tiered cake, adorned with sparklers. The message that Chiquis wrote alongside the post he shared on Instagram was “everything was perfect last night”.

At the party there were many guests and even a 360 degree camera; Of course, the other brothers of Chiquis: Michael, Jacqie and Jenicka. On the occasion of the 21st birthday of Johnny the daughter of Jenni Rivera posted on Instagram a video recorded on the day of the boy’s birth.

