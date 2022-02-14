Cruz Azul’s confirmed lineup for Matchday 5 against Necaxa

Juan Reynoso will now be able to count on all his reinforcements to face Necaxa tonight and he also recovered a couple of players.

Cruz Azul marches steadily and undefeated at Closing Tournament 2022no matter that until the duel on Day 4 still John Reynoso could not count on his complete squad, even, until this Saturday against Necaxa the celestial strategist will have a loss in their ranks, although the good news is that all the reinforcements will be available, since there are already registered in the team against Liga MX.

And it is that between contagions of coronavirus, injuries, suspensions and the reinforcement who arrived already started the tournament, the peruvian coach he had had to manage to compete in a dignified manner during the first days of the contest and he succeeded, because far from arousing concerns, he met expectations by planting hope and illusion to see a team even more powerful when i had all your players ready. Today is that day.

The players that Cruz Azul recovers

One of the great news for Blue Cross and his attack is that he can already count on Santiago Gimenez, who missed the first date due to coronavirus and was subsequently expelled on Matchday 3 and, therefore, was dropped on the fourth date due to injury; but the sky-blue striker trained the team’s equal and even scored with the U-20 team. Ready to come back and fight for ownership.

And if that was not enough, John Reynoso He already has all his reinforcements available for the duel of the Matchday 5tonight in the Aztec stadiumwell Christian Tabó is already recovered and ready to have his first minutes as cementlike Ángel Romero and Iván Morales, who already have their work visa and were officially registered in the MX League.

The only loss of Cruz Azul

Another of the players who was not in the call for Machine in front of Leon was Adrián Aldrete, who left at the last minute due to a small injury that he suffered in the right calf, and although it is not expected to be anything serious, the right back was again left out of the payroll to face the Necaxa at home, with the aim of not risking it.

Confirmed alignment of Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa:

Thus, leaving the stamp of the rotations aside, Juan Reynoso kept all the lines intact for this match, as he repeated the 11 he sent against León. will be in the arch Jose de Jesus Corona immovable as the captain; while in the central they will start Julio Dominguez and Pablo Aguilarwaiting for it to be added in the second half louis abram to close the match; while on the right side it goes John Escobar, after renew his contract at Cruz Azul until 2025and on the left side Alexander Mayorga again.

It must be remembered that his own Juan Reynoso had already warned that Christian Tabó would not start as a starter, and neither will Angel Romero and Ivan Moralesbecause in case the celestial strategist decides to send them to the field tonight, the debut of the three reinforcements will be given until the second half.

In this way, the midfield goes again with Erik Lyra as containment, supported by rafael baca and leaving more freedom to Carlos Rodriguezwhile on the right wing more charged to the attack he would repeat Uriel Tuna and on the opposite side Ignatius Rivero.

Finally, also maintaining the tactical drawing that the ‘chess player’ has used, and it has worked for him, in recent matches, La Maquina will take to the court with a solo in man in tipfalling the responsibility of the goals again in Bryan Angle and keeping to Santi Gimenez and even to Ivan Morales to refresh the attack.