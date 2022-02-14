Details of the case of the woman stabbed to death in her apartment in Lower Manhattan | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

Alejandro: how are you?we have a weekendmarked by gun tragediesof fire and white weapons inWe start with a womanwas stabbed in herapartment. the police saythat a stranger followed herto his house and there he adds it.filippo ferretti followed thiscase if we have oneupdate, also tipsto avoid being victims of acrime as horrendous as this.Philip: It was 4:30 in theearly morning when a woman from35 years had finishedget out of a taxi in front of thebuilding where he lived inchinatown.the suspect waited for thewoman open this door forsubsequently stab hermortally.Apparently in this case thevictim met face to facewith the wrong person andthe wrong time.there are some recommendationsthat could save his life,therefore it is important to bearound.make sure you don’t get distractedtoo much when walking down the streetmusic, well better listenonly with a headset, like thisway you can keep up to datewhat happens around you.numbers that could save herlife. it is important that iffeel in danger call frommake sure you have your phonerange and well loaded, aboutall at nightwhen most storesare well closed and there is nopeople around.to be sure you canshare your location throughof your cell phone, of thisway a loved one canlocation.make sure to always close thedoor, because you don’t know whocould be behind you.the suspect has been arrestedin more than an hourvictim’s apartment.I try to escape through theexternal stairs ofapartment.According to the police, he is 25 years old.he is homeless and has amultiple arrests.Mayor Eric Adams hasexpressed its solidarity and has