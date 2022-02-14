Download this extra content pack for free from Steam for a limited time

Another Friday in which from the Steam client we have the opportunity to get totally free new bonus content. We remind you that we still have a free game on the Epic Games Store and now for a limited time we can get this new gift thanks to Steam.

From this moment and for a limited time you can add to your library of Steam totally free the next expansion for, World Of Tanks. At the moment you can download it or if you want to add it directly to your library and later download it. The content will be available for free for a limited time, so you should download it now, The promotion ends on February 14 at 7:00 p.m. and you save by downloading it now, €4.99.

Free bonus content for a limited time on Steam