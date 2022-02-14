DR, third best country in the world to retire; USA, in tenth place

within the list of top 10 countries around the world to retire from working life, a travel magazine called Travel+Leisurepositioned the Dominican Republic in third place when a person retires.

According to the prestigious magazine, only Panama and Portugal surpass the Creole nation. The considerations for the Dominican Republic to occupy third place are based, among other factors, on the ease of obtaining residence, the health system, the climate and the cost of living.

In the list, published by the Infobae portal, it is specified that Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital, the rent is 90% lower than in New York and the cost of living is 55% less.

Here are 10 of the best places to retire in the world, according to Travel + Leisure:

Panama

This country central american it has become a retirement destination, in part due to its proximity to the US, climate, and welcoming atmosphere. The cost of living can fit most budgets, depending on the location and style of the home.

The government has made retirement in Panama especially attractive with the “pensionado visa,” a plan that requires a pension income of at least $1,000 a month and offers benefits that include discounts on a variety of services and a waiver of taxes on the importation of household items. With a valid passport, visitors can stay for three months, but for permanent residency, a local immigration attorney must handle the details.

Panama has a two-tier health system with public and private hospitals, clinics, and doctors, both of which require copayments for services, with lower costs in the public system. Most retirees choose the private system that offers excellent care and facilities at reasonable prices, covered by private insurance or self-pay.

Portugal

Portugal has become one of the most popular retirement destinations in recent years for Europeans and others from around the world. The mild climate, the beautiful landscapes and the welcoming citizens are some of the reasons.

The living place and the overall cost of living are reasonable, with variations by city. The costs of Lisbon and Porto are about 50% lower than those of New York, and living in Porto costs a little less than in Lisbon.

Legal residents can register with the National Health Service to access public hospitals and health centers, paying for services as they go. For others, medical care is usually covered by private insurance. Health insurance is required as a condition for receiving a residence permit, along with a passport and proof of income. Retirees must apply at a local consulate for a residence permit that is valid for five years, and then must apply for a permanent permit when it expires.

Dominican Republic

Most retirees purchase private health insurance as they are not eligible for government programs, and quality medical care at private hospitals is available at reasonable prices.

The Dominican Republic offers a retirement or “pensionado” visa with proof of at least $1,500 in monthly income, background check, and birth certificate. Retirees can enter the country on a tourist visa and then apply for a retirement visa, which takes several months.

Most expatriates live in the cities of Santo Domingo and Santiagoand there are beautiful tourist towns like Punta Cana, Puerto Plata and Boca Chica. Certain areas are not considered safe, so do your research before you move.

Spain

The warm weather, welcoming culture and a variety of settings, from coastal beach towns to sophisticated cities, make Spain a desirable place to retire. The country’s highly qualified health system includes public health care for citizens and residents who contribute to social security. Most expats opt for private health care covered by insurance.

There are several different types of visas available, but for retirees from countries outside the European Union, the residence visa is generally used. The first permit is for one year, with renewals for up to five years, at which time retirees can apply for a residence visa.

The cost of living varies between the main cities in Spain, and settling outside the cities is generally cheaper. For example, in the coastal city of Alicante, the cost of living is about 48% lower than in New York, and rent is about 80% lower than in New York. Groceries and dinners in Spain’s excellent cuisine are generally reasonable.

Costa Rica

This Central American country, where “pura vida” is a greeting and description of the culture, extends from the Caribbean to the Pacific, with jungles, jungles and beaches. Costs vary as much as the environments, but in general, the cost of living in Costa Rica is reasonable. For example, in the city of San José, the cost of housing is 83% lower than in New York, and the cost of living is 53% lower.

Some ways to become a resident include the Pensionado Program, which requires a monthly income of at least $1,000. Those funds must be transferred to a Costa Rican bank to be withdrawn for expenses. The Rentista Program, for those without a monthly pension, requires a minimum of $60,000 or monthly income of $2,500 for at least two years.

Medical care is available through public and private systems. For residents, the National Medical Program (with no copays or exclusions) is available along with the option of private out-of-pocket care that can be self-insured or paid through a private insurance policy.

malt

The population of this small Mediterranean country is almost 15% expats, mostly from continental Europe, Australia and the UK. The attractions of Malta include the climate, the location, the beaches and the architectural beauty. English is widely spoken; Malta was once part of the British Empire. The cost of living is only 4% lower than in the United States, and housing is about 30% less. Groceries and dinners at restaurants are reasonably priced.

Private health care is recommended as expatriates do not have access to national health insurance. To obtain permanent residency, a “self-support” visa requires about $60,000 in assets, proof of health insurance, and a 15% annual tax. The Permanent Residency program requires about $600,000 in assets, financial contributions to the government, and purchase of real estate.

Ecuador

Located in northwestern South America, Ecuador is the gateway to Galapagos and is home to an active volcano and miles of Pacific Ocean coastline. Its low cost of living attracts retirees, especially those who enjoy adventure and appreciate nature.

In the city of Cuenca, a popular place for expats, the cost of living is 66% cheaper than in New York and rents are about 88% lower than in New York. Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, and many people in the major cities speak English.

Health care services are about 25% lower in cost than in the United States, the quality is high, and all citizens and visitors are guaranteed care. Foreign retirees can join the government system for less than $100 a month for full coverage or can provide proof of private health insurance.

Permanent resident visas become available once a person has lived in Ecuador for at least 21 months on a temporary visa. Minimum income requirements, real estate investments or bank deposits are required as part of the temporary visa application.

Mexico

Mexico’s low cost of living and its close location attract a large number of retirees from the United States and Canada. Also, as a tourist destination, Mexico is familiar to many visitors who have vacationed there over the years. The country offers a wide range of locations, lifestyles, climates, and costs of living, making it the top retirement destination for Americans who choose to leave the US.

Health care is available through two government-run programs that cover low-income residents or require payment of a premium. Private hospitals and specialists offer low-cost, high-quality care, and many retirees simply pay cash for services or maintain private insurance.

Becoming a resident is relatively easy, with income requirements of around $2,100 a month for temporary residency and $2,700 for permanent residency. The bank account requirements are around $36,000 and $149,000, respectively. The home temporary is up to four years with provisions to reapply after that point, and applications are processed through the Mexican Consulate in the United States (or country of residence).

Colombia

This South American country, located on the northwestern coast of the continent, offers beaches, rainforest, mountains, and a variety of cities. Colombia has increasingly become a popular tourist destinationand many visitors have discovered its attractions as a nursing home.

The cost of living in Bogota it is about 72% lower than in New York, and the rent is 88% lower. Costs vary between cities and inland communities, and there is a variety of housing available. The Colombian health system has modern public and private hospitals, with affordable and high-quality care. The public health plan is available to citizens and holders of a national ID card, including expatriates, with payment of premiums. Private insurance is also available.

Various visa categories include the pensionado visa, most used by retirees. To obtain the visa, applicants must prove a minimum monthly income of at least three times the minimum wage in Colombia. Income can come from pensions, Social Security, or savings. Currently the minimum required is approximately $750. After five years, retirees can apply for a resident visa. Visa holders can also apply for a foreign identification card that provides access to the health system and other benefits.

U.S

In the United States, the cities of Florida they are favorite retirement havens, with warm weather, miles of coastline, and no state income taxes as some of the draws. A variety of cities on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts offer a variety of lifestyles and costs, making Florida affordable for most budgets. retirement.

Retirees who want to relocate but stay within easy commuting distance find Florida the best option. Across the United States, college towns, ski resort towns, and small towns are desirable options for retirees.