Emergencies vs limitations: how electric mobility will develop until 2030

According to the Eurelectric report, by 2035 there will be 130 million electric cars in Europe alone

Although it cannot be completely dimensioned, the change that will take place in the whole world with the substitution of petroleum-derived fuel engines for electric mobility systems, every day they show new facets.

From the conceptual the transport or transfer of people in an ecological way, will always be a good cause, but in every transformation there are lossesand what we have to try to do is make these losses as small or traumatic as possible for society.

While the automobile industry has risen a little by conviction and a little by imposition to this form of propulsion, the developed world still has to take a big step, probably the biggest and most difficult, which is to produce electrical energy in a renewable waysince if this does not happen, the pollution saved from car exhaust will be generated in the chimneys of power generation plants.

For that reason they grow wind farms and solar parksas well as the hydroelectric power plants, but with climate change, the latter are so at the mercy of rains and droughts that they end up being a more intermittent source than wind and sun. The secret is how to accumulate that energy so that it is available at the time of demand, and is not a continuous supply that is not always necessary. The way to accumulate is in batteries, but it can also be in hydrogen through a double electrolysis process.

Despite how expensive they are, wind energy is the fastest growing in the world to generate green electricity

All of this introduction is necessary to understand why the world cannot move to electricity instantly even if it wanted to. so that this goal of glasgow summitfrom prevent the planet’s temperature from rising more than 1.5° C by the end of the century relative to the pre-industrial era. But specialists assure that by 2030 the greatest efforts will have to be made, which represent the elimination of fossil fuels, Otherwise, it will be too late because the damage caused between now and the end of the decade will determine the future.

The climate urgency is real, but time cannot be speeded up. In the automotive world, specifically, a study recently published by the non-governmental organization euroelectric, that brings together the actors of the European electrical industryhas established that by 2035 there will be about 130 million electric cars, against the current 3.3 million. This growth will require about 65 million charging pointswhich should be distributed in 85% of domestic chargers and 4% of chargers on public roads.

The Eurelectric report estimates that 65 million chargers will be needed by 2035, and at the rate they are advancing, it seems a difficult figure to reach

The number is frightening, not only because of the quantity, but because of structural limitations and power generation infrastructure, the report warns. But the call of euroelectric is clear: “Installation of the necessary infrastructure to meet future demand is currently facing considerable delays”He says Kristian Ruby, General Secretary of Eurelectricfrom Brussels. The polarization of electrical energy shows countries with a high degree of investment, such as the Netherlands, Germany, France and Italy, but others with very little development, what in the future could generate service alterations, and voltage drops due to overload and overdemand.

The Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) created by GM is the basis for unifying a prototype with the Hummer EV technology and providing the US Army with a fleet of electric military vehicles

But the limitations are just that, brakes or retarders for some developments, which are put into operation anyway with a view to having a more favorable horizon in the near future. Very far from Europe and its problems that imply slower reactions for requiring agreements and actions from many countries, in North America, the US Army has drawn up its own decarbonisation plan for its mobile resources, with a plan for 50% reduction by 2030 and 100% elimination of greenhouse gases by 2050.

These two different deadlines result precisely from the limitation of infrastructurebecause a change can be made relatively fast Non-tactical Vehicles, but at the moment it doesn’t seem possible to do the same with the tactical units, which require absolute certainty of energy for their operation.

This Turkish Eider Yalcin Tactical Armored Vehicle Has Its Electric Experimental Version Under Development

The path they have decided on is to switch to electric technology for all light vehicles by 2027 and the rest of the fleet, with non-tactical medium and heavy vehicles by 2035.

Although for now the electrification of tactical vehicles does not seem to be able to be faced, For those who are on the front line or on risky expeditions, supplying them with petroleum-derived fuel also creates a risk. Without having to resort to many more arguments, it is only worth remembering that in the battle of the bulgethe german army Adolf Hitler had to abandon many vehicles and continue on foot due to lack of fuel in World War II.

When the infrastructure and development of renewable energy sources make it possiblethese types of vehicles should have the independence to be able to venture on even more extreme missions, without needing energy support to accompany them.

Autonomous and electric vehicles could also be of great use in the army

General Motors launched in 2020 a vehicle called the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), intended exclusively for military use. Now, with the investment that the company led by Mary Barra in the Hummer EVis developing a similar concept but electrified, whose denomination is eLRV and that assembly will begin this year. The idea is to produce prototypes so that the US Army begins testing and reforms that they consider necessary, in order to advance in the process of mutating the fleet to battery-powered vehicles.

for vehicles heavy tactical, hydrogen option could work more effectively than electric, but solar screens can always be a complement that grants extended autonomy. From the development of the coming years, these and many other responses will emerge that will allow humanity to understand the great paradigm shift that it will represent.

KEEP READING

SUVs are redefined for some industry greats

E-Tense Performance, the basis for creating the most elegant French electric sports car

Rolls-Royce emblem changes after 120 years