Eminem and his gesture in the Super Bowl: he challenged the NFL and was a world trend | RACISM USA USA United States CELEBS RMMN | TVMAS

Eminem’s presentation at the 56th edition of the superbowl it became a trend. The rapper decided to send a powerful message of protest by taking a knee after performing his song “Lose Yourself.”

Hours earlier, US media pointed out that the National Football League (NFL) had prohibited the rapper from kneeling during his presentation, according to The Huffington Post.

LOOK: “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” launches impressive trailer at the Super Bowl [VIDEO]

Why did he kneel down?

After his outstanding performance, Eminem decided to raise his voice and knelt in protest against racism and police violence, a powerful gesture that generated thousands of reactions on social networks.

The rapper ended his show on his knees and with his hand covering his head, in the same style as Colin Kaepernick, an American player who made history after kneeling for the first time in 2016 to protest police brutality and racism.

After the rumors of the alleged ban by the NFL began, the organizers of the event denied this version and assured that “The players have been kneeling since 2016 without suffering any type of sanctions, so the musical talent would not have been in the crosshairs either”.

This new controversy occurs shortly after the NFL faced a new complaint. A recently fired coach has accused the league and several teams for their alleged racist hiring practices.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO:

Magaly Solier won the award for best actress at the international festival in Bulgaria

The renowned actress, Magaly Solier, celebrated her recognition as Best Actress at the Bulgarian festival “Love is Folly” for her leading role in “The saint of the impossible”, a film that deals with the story of a family of Peruvian immigrants in New York during the Trump era.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Bengals vs. Rams: Alexa and Siri’s forecast on the winner of Super Bowl LVI

Meet Mickey Guyton, the American who sang the US anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl

Tupac Shakur: the story of how ‘California Love’ came about, a song from the 70′s

Super Bowl 2022: “Doctor Strange”, “Moon Knight” and more trailer revealed at the event

How much does 30 seconds of advertising cost in the 2022 Super Bowl?