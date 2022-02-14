Felipe Peláez and his group are robbed in the US; even their passports were stolen

For his part, Felipe Peláez spoke through social networks and offered the details of the case. The event occurred when the singer and his work team were having lunch in the commercial area of ​​the International Drive in Orlando, Florida.

The thieves broke the rear window of the bus and several suitcases were stolen with the artists’ belongings, including passports with work visas.

In this regard, the vallenato singer asked the entire Latino community for help for any information that would allow them to recover their belongings and even offered a reward.

“My band comes to eat at a place and, obviously, lovers of foreign things see a great opportunity and break the truck rear window. This is an urgent situation and I want to ask for support from the entire Latino community, in case they come to know of objects that are being strangely traded out there,” said Felipe Peláez.

Finally, the singer added that some of the instruments have gps to locate them with the help of the authorities, but several are already outside the city of Orlando. However, he assured that his concert schedule will not be affected and will fulfill his commitments.