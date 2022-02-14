Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi shot himself to death

The former A’s outfielder died Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California, his agent said. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner’s office said.

Giambi, 47, played in six major league seasons for four teams, including from 2000 to 2002 with the A’s. He also played for the Royals, Phillies and Red Sox.

Jeremy was part of the famous 2002 Oakland Athletics edition which was inspired by the movie Moneyball.

Giambi, whose brother Jason was a star in the Major Leagues, was traded to the A’s for then-general manager Billy Beane during that same season.

Jeremy, who played in the outfield and first base, also played for the Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Boston Red Sox (2003). It was his last appearance in the Majors.

Former A’s pitcher Barry Zito told The Chronicle on Wednesday that Giambi was “an incredibly loving human being with a very soft heart and it was apparent to us as teammates that he had deeper battles.

“I hope this can be a wake-up call so that people don’t do it alone; and for families and friends to trust their intuition when they feel someone close to them needs help. God bless Jeremy and his family at this difficult time.”

The A’s said in a statement that they were “heartbroken” to learn of Giambi’s death and offered condolences to his family; including his brother and former A’s teammate Jason.